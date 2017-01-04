Carver after school raising funds for spring trip to DC; 'Evening of Art' to benefit Coalition for Kids

According to Center Director Herb Greenlee, 40 kids and 15 adult chaperones will be making four-night, five-day trip at a cost of $300 each for transportation, meals and motel accommodations.

Fundraising events lined up to help with the costs begin with next weekend’s Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast at Wesley United Methodist Church and a two-day basketball tournament for fifth-, sixth- and seventh-graders at the rec center.

Set for Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 14 and 15, the team entry fee for the tournament is $100 and comes with a three-game guarantee. The games will begin at 8 a.m. on Jan. 14 and, depending on the number of teams registered, will continue through Jan. 15 as needed. Greenlee encouraged teams that wish to register to call him at the rec center at 423-461-8830 or 423-474-1425. All registration fees and the $3 admission fee for spectators will go toward the cost of the trip.

The center is also collecting donations for a late March repeat of the community yard sale that helped the kids with the cost of their October visit to Dollywood, Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies and other Pigeon Forge destinations.

The tractor-trailer hauler donated to help store contributions to Carver’s late summer yard sale is in place at the recreation center at at 322 W. Market St., and Greenlee is encouraging those who wish to contribute to bring their sale items or call the center for assistance.

Meanwhile, the after school kids at Carver are on their best behavior and once again working hard to earn their spot on the bus to D.C. As it was for their fall trip to Pigeon Forge, Greenlee said good grades, good manners and being respectful are adding up in points toward an all-expense paid trip the kids will never forget.

All that is needed is a little help from their community.

Bishop Art & Framing Gallery will host a special evening of art to benefit Coalition For Kids from 4:30-7:30 Thursday, Jan 19, at the gallery at 1305 N. Roan St.

A drop-in reception titled “Heart & Hands: An Evening of Art,” the benefit will feature the works of local artist Nancy Jane Earnest and wine and hors d’oeuvres.

Tickets are $125 for two people and include a hand-signed, limited edition print of a painting created by Earnest exclusively for Coalition For Kids.

All proceeds will go to the coalition. Tickets and more information may be obtained by calling Bishop Art & Framing at 423-928-1305 or Ramona Tevis at Coalition For Kids at 434-2031, ext. 803.

