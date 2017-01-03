logo

Work underway on several projects in Johnson City area

Johnson City Press • Updated Today at 3:44 PM

Several projects are ongoing throughout the Johnson City area that may inconvenience motorists. The areas where work is underway includes:

Public Works projects:

• Seminole Drive (between Creek Drive and Forestdale Lane) — drainage improvements. Lane closures possible. Detours will be in place.

Water/Sewer projects:

• Cash Hollow Road and Lakeview Drive — flood wall construction.

• Poplar Ridge and Webb Road (Piney Flats) — water line installation; lane closures.

• Dennis Drive near New Street — water line installation; lane closures.

• Circle Drive at Walnut Grove Road — water line installation; lane closures.

All work is weather permitting.

