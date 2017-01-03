Carver Recreation Center to host MLK Jr. Prayer Breakfast

Catered by the Wesley men’s group, the breakfast will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the church at 225 Princeton Road. The featured speaker will be former University of Tennessee and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Anthony Duane Hancock, of Knoxville. Music will be provided by the East Tennessee State University Mass Choir or the Friendship Baptist Church Choir.

In addition to Hancock’s address, the program will also include honors presentations to Lester Lattany in recognition of his recent retirement as the president and CEO of the United Way of Washington County and to the Langston Heritage Group in recognition of its many years of service.

Carver Recreation Center Director Herb Greenlee said the Langston group hosted prayer breakfast in conjunction with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday for 10-15 years before the event was discontinued a couple of years ago. The recreation center decided to renew the tradition this year.

Tickets to the breakfast are $15 each or $120 for a table for eight and available at the recreation center and Money Services, 1111 N. Roan St. Proceeds will go to Carver’s After School Program’s May trip to Washington for a tour of the new National Museum of African American History and Culture.

A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Hancock distinguished himself as the Volunteers’ leading receiver from 1979-81. He received All-SEC honors in 1980 and went on to set a team record for most yards received in bowl games. In addition to his collegiate football success, Hancock also received All-American honors as a hurdler on the UT track team.

A first round NFL draft pick in 1982, Hancock played five seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs before leaving professional football for a career in public service and education. He spent eight years with the Great Smoky Mountain Council of Boy Scouts of America, working with the council’s inner city district in youth volunteerism and character building programs coordinated with community, civic and church organizations.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in sociology and teaching certification from UT and a master’s in religious education from Covington Theological Seminary. He is employed as a special education teacher with the Knox County Schools and serves as a deacon and assistant Sunday school superintendent at Foster Chapel Baptist Church in Knoxville.

In addition to the prayer breakfast, Carver will host a series of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day events on the Monday, Jan. 16, at the center at 322 W. Market St.

The events include the center’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day storytime for children with the ETSU Office of Multicultural Affairs from noon to 6 p.m., the annual NAACP Red Cross Blood Drive from 1-6 p.m. and the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

Johnson City celebration of the holiday will also include a United for Change Unity Walk to begin at 12:30 p.m. at Greater Love International Church at 130 Garden Drive.

