Unicoi's Mountain Harvest Kitchen on track for completion in April

Boosted by several days of unseasonably warm weather in the week before Christmas, the last of the concrete has been poured inside and outside the new community kitchen and regional agri-business incubator at Exit 32 of Interstate 26.

The plumbing is roughed in. The electrician has begun work. And the interior walls are blocked in and expected to be completed early this week.

“We’re doing quite well,” Ken Fisher, with Armstrong Construction, said on Friday. “And as soon as the block is done, we’ll really get rolling.

“Another two days and we’ll be be done with the block and that will allow everything else, the ductwork, the ceilings, all the overhead. We’ll start into that right after the first of the year. The electrician is here working now. And the plumber is ahead of schedule.

“It’s flowing quite well. We have not had any major delays and we’re not expecting any,” Fisher said.

With the interior walls in place, a tour of the future kitchen is now possible, beginning in what will soon be a reception area and office at the entrance. Straight ahead is the facility’s main kitchen with a bakery and research and development room to the right and a produce prep room and dry storage area to the left.

Outside, a broad concrete slab at the back of building marks the spot where the kitchen’s freestanding cooler and freezer will be located. At the front, a concrete well has been poured for what will be known as the “Pride Porch,” with brick pavers custom engraved in honor of the project’s supporters.

The lower quarter of the building’s exterior will be adorned with stonework matching that of the kiosk at the neighboring Unicoi Visitor Center and the upper walls will be finished in a tan stucco-like material.

“It’s going to be a beautiful building,” Fisher said. “A lot of times they build these as just metal box buildings. But this one is going to look really nice.”

With the construction on track for completion in mid-April, the town will have more than two months to set the equipment in place before the kitchen’s target opening in June or July.

The town is continuing its search for a director to oversee the kitchen’s operation as a community cannery and produce processing site and as a small business incubator for those interested in launching their own food-related business.

The Mountain Harvest Kitchen Committee recently approved revisions to the job description which will be advertised for the second time in January.

A fundraiser for the kitchen, the 4-inch-by-8-inch pavers may be purchased for a $100 donation and include three lines of type with 20 characters per line. Order forms are available at the Unicoi Town Hall.

