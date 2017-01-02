Police arrest woman who fled from officers 6 months ago

The release said a call about a suspicious vehicle led police to 1805 W. State of Franklin Road on Sunday evening, where officers arrested Kimberly Burrell, 43, 413 Welbourne St. Burrell was charged with felony evading arrest and reckless driving.

Police said an investigation revealed Burrell was wanted on a city warrant that was issued June 25 after she reportedly fled from officers on Interstate 26 near mile marker 20.

Officers arrested Burrell without further incident and took her to the Washington County Detention Center. She was held on $10,000 bond with an arraignment set for Tuesday afternoon in Sessions Court.