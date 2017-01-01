United Way campaign extended through January

On his last official day at helm before his Jan. 1 retirement, United Way President and CEO Lester Lattany on Friday reported the campaign was at 94.5 percent of its $1.725 million goal with total pledges of $1,630,125.

With about $95,000 still to raise, he expressed confidence the campaign will reach its 2016 goal. “The executive committee met today and voted to extend it through January so we can get everything finalized and make sure we are providing the resources the agencies need,” he said.

In an update on the search for his replacement, Lattany said the United Way has also extended its the search for a new top administrator launched in conjunction with the Oct. 26 announcement of his pending retirement.

The search committee began interviewing applicants and will be continuing that process, Lattany said.

“They are making sure now that whoever they present to the board is someone who is going to take the organization to the next level of growth. And I will still be here to provide my help however they need it,” he said.

At the end of his 14-year tenure with the United Way, Lattany repeated his appreciation to the community, saying “I certainly want to thank the community for their support though all those years as CEO. Without that we could not have done what we did.”

And in a final, farewell email to United Way friends and supporters issued at the close of the business day on Friday, he said, “With the help of so many individuals and businesses, our United Way continues to improve lives through care and empowerment.

“As the scripture says so well, ‘To everything there is a season, A time for every purpose under heaven.’ Thank you for allowing me to fulfill this purpose and time in my life by serving this community through this United Way.”

