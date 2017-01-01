logo

no avatar
mailbag

Thanks for the support

Kathy Thornberry • Today at 8:28 PM

As a member of the Unicoi County Animal Welfare Board and on behalf of the board and the Unicoi County Animal Shelter, I want to thank the businesses, organizations and individuals who have contributed to the shelter in 2016.

Deep appreciation and thanks goes to Nuclear Fuel Services, Unicoi County Rotary Club and Johnson Controls for the recently installed HVAC system. A big thank you goes to Duncan Mechanical for the new drop boxes and to the Unicoi County Humane Society for the continuing support.

Volunteers play a major role in the success of the shelter, and a sincere thank you goes to the many individuals who have given of their time and resources by transporting animals, making financial contributions and volunteering for the shelter. Over 1,000 hours of service since July have been recorded.

Lastly, I would like to say a special thank you to anyone who has opened his heart and home to a needy dog or cat. Your support is greatly appreciated.

KATHY THORNBERRY

Erwin

