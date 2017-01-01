Thanks for the support

Deep appreciation and thanks goes to Nuclear Fuel Services, Unicoi County Rotary Club and Johnson Controls for the recently installed HVAC system. A big thank you goes to Duncan Mechanical for the new drop boxes and to the Unicoi County Humane Society for the continuing support.

Volunteers play a major role in the success of the shelter, and a sincere thank you goes to the many individuals who have given of their time and resources by transporting animals, making financial contributions and volunteering for the shelter. Over 1,000 hours of service since July have been recorded.

Lastly, I would like to say a special thank you to anyone who has opened his heart and home to a needy dog or cat. Your support is greatly appreciated.

KATHY THORNBERRY

Erwin