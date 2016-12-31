A look back at 2016

Here are the top stories of 2016 as judged by our staff. Feel free to share your own in the comments.

The election

Moving the municipal election to coincide with the 2016 presidential race boosted turnout to seat Johnson City commissioners and Board of Education members from 11.7 percent in 2013 to 60.4 percent this year.

Newcomer Todd Fowler collected the most votes in the City Commission race, besting Joe Wise and incumbent commissioner Ralph Van Brocklin for the top three spots. Incumbent Mayor Clayton Stout and William “Bud” Hill finished outside the top three.

Stacie Kilday Torbett topped the Board of Education field. Incumbent Chairman Tim Belisle finished second and Jonathan Kinnick wrapped up the third spot. Ronald Scott and Bill Smith failed to gain seats.

Republican incumbent Phil Roe won his fifth term as Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District representative, easily beating Democrat Alan Bohms and independent Robert Franklin. Roe finished with 78.42 percent of the vote in the 10 counties that make up Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District.

Washington County’s established incumbent conservatives — state Reps. Matthew Hill, R-7th, and Micah Van Huss, R-6th — easily ran the table on their Democratic opponents.

Hill, a Jonesborough resident, won a seventh term in the Tennessee General Assembly, topping Democratic challenger Nancy Fischman, receiving 14,360 votes (67.64 percent) to Fischman’s 6,833 (32.19 percent).

Van Huss, from Sulphur Springs, garnered a third term in Nashville, besting Democrat John Baker by a roughly 3-1 margin.

Gatlinburg fires

A devastating fire tore through Gatlinburg and Sevier County in early December, killing 14 people, causing $500 million in damage and destroying 2,460 structures.

Firefighters from Johnson City, Elizabethton and a number of nearby volunteer departments joined others from 40 states in responding to the 17,904-acre wildfire. A photo showing Johnson City firefighters sleeping on a sidewalk between shifts was shared on social media and by news outlets across the nation.

Dolly Parton responded to the devastation by creating the “My People Fund,” a fire relief effort that would distribute $1,000 monthly checks for over six months to those who lost residences. On Dec. 13, Parton hosted “Smoky Mountains Rise: A Benefit for the My People Fund,” a telethon that included performances by Kenny Rogers and Hank Williams Jr. In total, the telethon raised more than $9 million, money that has since been distributed to families in need.

Two teenagers suspected of sparking the fires were arrested and charged with aggravated arson. Federal authorities are exploring their options to participate in their prosecution, but for now, the Sevier County district attorney is in charge of the case.

Health Care merger

A proposed landmark merger between Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System, which could vastly alter health care in the region for the foreseeable future, carried through 2016 without a definite decision.

But the arrangement could be decided as early as January.

As many rural hospitals faced a declining patient population, the health care systems announced a merger proposal in April 2015. Seeking federal antitrust refuge through state approval, Mountain States and Wellmont submitted detailed applications to the Tennessee Department of Health and the Southwest Virginia Health Authority.

In November, the Health Authority unanimously voted to recommend the merger be approved by the Virginia Department of Health Commissioner.

The future of the creation of Ballad Health, the new name chosen by the systems hoping to wed, could still be uncertain, however. Federal Trade Commission staff have appeared at several public meetings to express the agency’s concerns regarding the merger, which could signify its willingness to intervene in the transaction.

Resolutions against same-sex marriage

Moral belief seeped into a Washington County Commission resolution in February, which asked the state to nullify the Supreme Court’s same-sex marriage decision.

The final vote — which drew unprecedented crowds to the Jaynes Justice Center — failed six hours after the meeting’s start. The measure fell one vote short of the necessary 13 votes needed to pass, as 12 commissioners voted in favor of the resolution while 11 voted against it.

Commissioner Forrest Boreing, who introduced the resolution, attributed the early morning failure the “ETSU factor,” saying the liberal contingent influenced the vote.

More than 40 speakers took the podium, some wearing red to signify their opposition, and others holding Bibles as symbols of their support.

The resolution’s failure marked the only division in upper Northeast Tennessee to consider, but not pass a resolution against same-sex marriage. Carter, Johnson, Sullivan, Greene and Hawkins all passed similar resolutions condemning the practice. Unicoi County leaders sought a similar resolution, but it was never presented to the board for approval.

New Boones Creek School and Washington County tax increase

In late June, Washington County Commissioners voted to raise property tax rates from $1.98 to $2.38, marking the first county rate increase since 2008.

Revenue from the 40-cent increase has been going into a capital projects “pot” that includes construction of a new 1,100-student Boones Creek kindergarten through eighth-grade school (14 cents), expected to cost about $30.6 million to construct. It will cost the county a total of about $60 million, including Johnson City’s share.

More than 250 people packed the Jaynes Justice Center courtroom, and many were sporting Boones Creek’s red and black colors. Forty people, including City Commissioner Ralph Van Brocklin, Jonesborough Mayor Kelly Wolfe, and county school administrators teachers and parents made their points prior to the vote.

Gray resident James Reeves, who at a morning public hearing called the capital projects fund a slush fund for County Mayor Dan Eldridge, was at it again during the full meeting that night. His loud disagreement with the tax led to his escort from the meeting by two sheriff’s deputies.

Opioid addiction and proposed treatment clinic

Despite organized opposition from some community residents, Mountain States Health Alliance and East Tennessee State University officials prevailed in the debate to open an addiction treatment clinic at 203 Gray Commons Circle in Gray.

In May, leaders of Mountain States and ETSU announced during a press conference their intent to pursue a jointly operated addiction treatment facility. Mountain States’ officials had historically opposed private methadone clinics from locating in Johnson City.

The opposition group, Citizens to Maintain Gray, presented its case to the Tennessee Health Services and Development Agency, submitting a 2,000-plus person petition, on Aug. 24. The agency ultimately approved Mountain States’ and ETSU’s certificate of need application before the Johnson City Commission followed suit a couple of months later with a rezoning approval.

Tennessee has been ground-zero for opioid addiction, as the disease has converged on much of Appalachia and other parts in the U.S. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that 1,263 Tennesseans died from opioid overdose in 2014, the most recent data available. Data from consulting firm IMS Health shows Tennessee ranked second in the nation for most opioid prescriptions written per capita, 1.18 per person.

Erwin’s Economic Recovery

While the impact of the halt of CSX rail operations in Erwin in October 2015 may not yet be fully felt, Unicoi County’s economic indicators for the past fiscal year were surprisingly good.

Despite the initial loss of 300 railroad jobs with average of annual earnings of more than $65,000, the county’s sales tax revenues grew, and unemployment dropped an impressive 1.5 percent between July 1, 2015, and June 30, 2016.

Factors contributing to those numbers include:

• Joint efforts of local, state and federal entities that rushed to assist the county immediately following the CSX shutdown in October of 2015, and a resulting influx of more than $3 million in state and federal grant funding for industrial and commercial development.

• Opening of an American Job Center in downtown Erwin to provide the displaced CSX workers and others with job training and employment assistance.

• Completion of the long-running Erwin streetscape improvement project.

• The young professional group RISE Erwin’s work to bring people to Erwin for an ongoing series of unique community events, including a centennial celebration of the infamous 1916 hanging of a circus elephant in Erwin. The celebration benefitted The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee.

Grant-funded development projects on track for completion in 2017 include:

• Demolition and shovel-ready preparation of the 16-acre Morgan Insulation industrial property on Tenn Highway 107 at Interstate 26.

• Opening of The Mountain Harvest Kitchen at Unicoi, a regional community kitchen and agri-business incubator focused on locally produced foods.

• Expansion of Erwin Utilities water lines to Rocky Fork State Park.

• A 35-mile expansion of Erwin Utilities fiber optic cable and internet service to the mountain communities of Bumpass Cove and Temple Hill.

• Development of comprehensive “Cool and Connected” marketing strategy to utilize Erwin Utilities’ broadband connection, Unicoi County’s natural features and other county resources to attract young professionals, visitors and investors.

• Construction of Rocky Fork State Park’s visitors center, picnic pavilions, parking areas and access road.

New Developments and Business

It wasn’t long ago that downtown Johnson City was widely considered an eyesore, scarred with a legion of blighted buildings and devoid of much activity.

That was no longer the case in 2016.

In November and December alone, the downtown section welcomed a handful of new businesses, including the highly anticipated Wild Wing Cafe, a new antique store and two new clothing stores.

A popular Jonesborough restaurant, The Dining Room, is also planning a move to downtown Johnson City at the beginning of the new year. It plans to change its name to Sabores.

The corridor connecting downtown and the active campus of East Tennessee State University, West Walnut Street, also saw a bit of progress.

A September fire ripped through the roof of the century-old Model Mill, a staple to the West Walnut community. But the historic building’s future now appears optimistic as Summers-Taylor Inc. purchased the property from the Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 15 and began renovation work later that month.

Grocery stores across the state also saw a bit of extra business by adding a new commodity in 2016. After seven years of debate, the first bottle of wine was sold in a Tennessee grocery store in more than a century.

West Walnut Street District

In mid-November, Johnson City finally put in place zoning standards to guide future growth and development along a crucial downtown corridor identified as the West Walnut Street District.

For nearly a year, officials, city staff, business owners, residents and potential investors honed the coming look, feel and function of the thoroughfare adjacent to State of Franklin running from Buffalo Street to University Parkway.

Created in December 2015, a 10-member task force of business owners, residents and city officials have attempted to create a zoning code based on public input that would enhance and add appeal to the West Walnut Street corridor. West Walnut Street is currently made up of three different zoning districts.

Boone Dam repairs show promise

Following the discovery of seepage beneath Boone Dam's earthen embankment in October 2014, the Tennessee Valley Authority conducted a drawdown of the water level in order to repair the leaks.

In November 2016, the Tennessee Valley Authority tested the repairs on the by raising the water level to its highest point since the start of the extended drawdown, about 1,355 feet. The water level was then returned to around the 1,352 feet mark.

After preliminary testing, officials said that repairs were functioning properly, but in an article published on Dec. 6, a TVA spokesperson said it would a take a couple weeks before all the data would be completely analyzed.

Since the beginning of construction, workers have been drilling holes in the embankment and filling them with grout in order to plug the seepage and stop any erosion.

Expected to take between five to seven years to complete, officials recently said that the repair process could be completed closer to the five year-mark if everything stays on schedule.

Creating the Johnson City Energy Authority

Wishing to pursue more private partnerships and increase rate and revenue stability, the Johnson City Power Board was structurally separated from the City of Johnson City to become the Johnson City Energy Authority.

City leaders first asked state legislators for a bill that would allow municipalities with home rule charters to separate their utilities into authorities, an ability they said communities operating under other forms of governance already had.

After Rep. Matthew Hill and Sen. Rusty Crowe carried the appropriate state legislation to full-term, the City Commission passed a resolution in October that ended the 71-year arrangement between the city and Power Board.

The Power Board has been working on transferring assets and bond debt, as well as adopting officers and policies. The process will likely conclude in March.

Funding the ETSU Performing Arts Center

Johnson City’s $8 million investment in East Tennessee State University’s new performing arts center in 2016 nearly doubled the main auditorium’s seating capacity and brought the project cost to $52 million.

Commissioners approved the deal in September, and the State Building Commission followed suit by agreeing to the the facility’s expansion. The agreement with the city specifies the number of seats grow from 635 to a minimum of 1,200.

ETSU’s budget for the center began at $40,650,000 and rose to $52,338,250.

Johnson City’s total investment is closer to $10 million. It includes the $8 million for construction, a $500,000 donation to the university of a courtyard adjacent to the Millennium Centre, $350,000 for signalization at the intersection of West State of Franklin Road and West Harris Drive, about $150,000 for a stormwater detention site and $1.5 million provided through the Washington County Economic Development Council, a group partially funded by both the city and Washington County.

AutoPILOT

A public records review by the Johnson City Press showed Washington County officials were not monitoring job creation at the plants of two manufacturers receiving property tax breaks, Koyo/JTEKT and Nakatetsu Machining Technologies.

After the initial inquiry by the Press, officials reviewed requirements in the lease agreements with the companies and back-recorded three years of employee counts from them. One of the companies, Nakatetsu, was found to have not met the contract’s requirements for job creation, which should have come with thousands of dollars of penalty payments to the county, but county attorney Brett Mayes and Mayor Dan Eldridge said they believed the contract, written in 2006 and signed by both the county and the company, had misrepresented the company’s commitment to jobs creation.

The county will work with the company’s attorney to see if the contract should be amended.

The courts

Child charged with murder in Butler

A still-unidentified 12-year-old boy was extradited from another state and charged with felony murder, especially aggravated burglary and theft of property, suspected by authorities in the Dec. 6, 2015, death of 84-year-old Teruko Shaw of Butler. The boy was only 11 at the time of Shaw’s death.

The juvenile made his initial appearance before Johnson County Sessions Court Judge William Bliss Hawkins on Dec. 16. Hawkins has Juvenile Court jurisdiction in Johnson County. If First Judicial District Attorney General Tony Clark files a motion to have the boy tried as an adult, Hawkins will decide the matter. Hawkins filed a gag order in the case to bar anyone related to the case from leaking information. Clark said the boy is the youngest person facing such serious charges in his career as an attorney and prosecutor.

Johnson County Sheriff Mike Reece said the investigation began as a missing person case and was elevated to a homicide when Shaw’s body was found about 100 yards from her home at 707 Shaw Ward Road.

Elizabethton child death

Demetrius DeShawn Covington was quickly placed on the Most Wanted List of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Nov. 22 when his stepson, Ja’Kari Phillips, was pronounced dead as a result of what authorities said were injuries he received on Nov. 18.

He was just as quickly removed from the list a day later when he was arrested in Dayton, Ohio, by local police and the U.S. Marshals Service.

According to police reports, Ja’Kari’s mother went to work on Nov. 18 and left the boy in the care of Covington.

While at work, the mother was reportedly contacted by Covington, who told her Ja’Kari may have fallen in the bathtub and was now spitting up. He requested the mother come home.

She told police she arrived at her residence and found the child having difficulty breathing and decided to take him to the emergency room. She was en route when Ja’Kari’s breathing became much worse, so she stopped her vehicle and phoned 911 for help and began administering CPR.

Police said while the mother was taking the child to the emergency room, Covington disappeared, leading to a region-wide search for Covington, who was initially charged with child neglect, and received first-degree murder charges after the boy’s death.

Carter County Sessions Court Judge Keith Bowers Jr. ordered Covington to be held in the Carter County Jail without bond and set his preliminary hearing for Jan. 13.

Unsolved homicide

Investigators with the Johnson City Police Department are still searching for the killer of Otis C. Church, 72. His body was found in his home at 1305 St. Louis St., on Halloween. Church’s family is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator.

Police said Church’s death was treated as a homicide because of the manner of his death. His body was found by the owner of a neighboring property, who stopped by Church’s home to deliver some apples. His body was found in a screened-in room adjacent to the kitchen.

Investigators asked anyone with any information concerning this incident to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 423-434-6166. For those wishing to remain anonymous, information can be sent by calling Crimestoppers at 423-434-6158. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting 423JCPD and the tip to 847411 — TIP411 — or to submit via the internet by logging in at www.citizenobserver.com.

West Chilhowie altercation

Preliminary investigation into the deaths of two people in an apartment on West Chilhowie Avenue in April suggested the pair died as a result of an altercation. The woman, 56-year-old Constance “Connie” Bradley, 310 W Chilhowie Ave, Apt. 2, suffered blunt force trauma to her head and the man, 64-year-old Andrew Dover, 1037 Bloomingdale Pike, Kingsport, died from multiple stab wounds and lacerations.

The bodies were found when two relatives entered the home on April 18 to find the bodies lying next to each other. Police initially began investigating the case as a murder-suicide, but determined the next day that the deaths were the result of an altercation between the two.

Neighbors told reporters at the time that Dover would stay for a few days at Bradley’s apartment, and added that arguments seemed to be frequent between them.

Jamarcus Jackson conviction

A Washington County jury found 26-year-old Jamarcus Jackson guilty of second-degree murder in November in an incident outside a now-defunct Johnson City nightclub two years ago.

Jackson was initially charged with first-degree murder in DeShaun Greer’s shooting outside The Battery on March 23, 2014. He was also convicted of assault and reckless endangerment for injuring bystanders with stray bullets or bullet fragments.

Jackson faces 25 to 60 years on the second-degree murder conviction, and several convictions on his record could push the sentence to the higher end, including a federal weapons conviction from the same incident, for which he is currently serving 10 years in prison.

Jackson’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 17.

Moses Ballard conviction

A man convicted of murder and sentenced to 38 years in prison this year could get a new trial after his attorney claimed the state withheld evidence prior to the three-day trial.

Moses Ballard, 31, was convicted of second-degree murder in August in the shooting death of Michael “Tito” Rowe, 31, outside an East Myrtle Avenue residence where the two men argued earlier that day. Washington County Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street sentenced Ballard to 38 years in prison for the conviction in October, stating that testament to Ballard’s difficult childhood held little weight against the ruling “simply because of the chances Mr. Ballard has had since that rough childhood to make a go of it, to become employed, to not commit crimes, to seek drug and alcohol assistance or whatever else he needed while was on probation and he chose not to do so. He rather chose to commit crimes.”

During the trial, the state argued that Ballard gunned Rowe down while the latter was sitting in his car. It would be photos of the exterior of Rowe’s vehicle that prompted Ballard’s attorney, Chris Byrd, to file a motion for a retrial on the grounds that none of the photos showed trajectory rods penetrating the inside of the car door.

There is currently no date set for a motion hearing.

Daniel Henry plea

Daniel Henry pleaded guilty to killing his parents and aunt while they slept last year and was sentenced to life without parole in December.

Henry, 39, confessed to killing his father, Robert Kenneth Henry, 66, mother, Melody Diane Henry, 55 and aunt, Barbara June Hammonds, 64, after they were found dead in their beds at 123 Skyline Road in Jonesborough in October 2015.

Henry was living in the home at the time, and said in a preliminary hearing in January that he killed the three because he was tired of seeing the disappointment in him in their eyes.

Henry fled after the slayings, throwing the Kel-Tec pistol in the Nolichucky River before buying a bus ticket to New Orleans. Officials found Henry within a day and he confessed to the killings before he was returned to Jonesborough to be held without bond.

As part of the plea agreement, Henry was sentence to life without parole for each of the murder convictions. The sentences will run concurrently, and all other charges related to to the case were dismissed.