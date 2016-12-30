Mountain Home 'access road' on track to be completed in June

First initiated by former U.S. Rep. William Jenkins, R-1st, almost a decade ago, the $1.4 million access project includes the creation of a two-lane road that links Ashe Avenue to the intersection of West Market Street and Indian Ridge Road.

Ashe Avenue eventually turns into Vonderfecht Way and connects Mountain Home to Johnson City Medical Center.

“It’s a real win-win for the community, for the VA hospital (and) for the transportation system,” said Phil Pindzola, director of public works for the City.

Pindzola said a contract was executed between the city and Summers-Taylor Inc. in August to begin building the channel, which also runs beside the Mountain Home cemetery.

“The intent of the project was to provide another outlet for the two major employers in town, Mountain States and the VA,” Pindzola said.

“That way, they’re not downloading or uploading off of State of Franklin, trying to disburse their traffic loads. They will be big beneficiaries, as well as the general public, since we will be taking some of the stress during peak periods off of State of Franklin Road.”

Judy Fowler, spokeswoman for the Mountain Home VA, said the City will maintain the road once its completed.

The new roadway will dispense traffic directly behind the James H. Quillen College of Medicine’s Stanton-Gerber Hall.

Since Stanton-Gerber Hall opened in 2002, Fowler said the campus’ population and traffic has steadily increased, making the route’s location ideal.

Pindzola said Summers-Taylor has already completed the drainage structures and poured most of the curbs along the route. Crews have recently been pouring the foundation for a traffic signal at the West Market Street intersection.

“It’s going to be a nice entrance into the (Mountain Home) campus,” Pindzola said. “What’s left is putting in the base stone and paving and putting the sidewalks in place, in addition to the (traffic) signal. So that’s the activity you’ll see in the spring, will be revising the intersection.”

A name has not been decided for the new road, but Pindzola said that task would fall on the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission.

Pindzola added that an agreement had been reached last week with Mountain Home VA officials to extend the 25-mile State of Franklin trail through the Veterans Affairs campus.

That project, which would connect the campus with Winged Deer Park, Rocky Mount State Historic Site, The Tweetsie Trail and Boone Lake, is estimated to cost between $5 million and $7 million.

“Eventually all these historic sites will connected,” Pindzola said.

Pindzola said the trail would be completed in a series of phases over the next 10 years, but construction on the Mountain Home VA section would begin in the spring.

