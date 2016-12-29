Ready or not, here comes 2017

There are a lot of ways to ring in the new year: offering anything from a dinner sampling to a night of music or the release of a new beer, Johnson City businesses are guaranteeing there’s plenty to do for the last night of 2016.

Johnson City Brewing Company is celebrating its first New Year in a new taproom by releasing a brand new high-gravity brew at midnight. The ticketed event guarantees 40 spots for the occasion, which includes snacks throughout the evening and a complementary glass of one of the two high-gravity beers that the brewery will debut at 12:01 on New Year’s Day.

The beer — dubbed Hail Sagan in honor of the late astronomer and astrophysicist Carl Sagan by JCBC owner and brewmaster Eric Latham — is 10 percent alcohol by volume, a first of its kind for the brewery, as Tennessee law limits alcohol by volume to 6.2 percent.

Well, until January 1, at least.

“I'm so pleased with the way it came out,” Latham said of the Russian imperial stout. “The great part about it is it's very true to style. It's not one you'd drink a lot of, it's one that you'd sip on since it’s very thick.”

The brewery will close at 5 p.m. Saturday and reopen at 7 p.m. for the closed party. Tickets are $20 each, and Latham said Thursday that a little less than half of the available tickets remained. Tickets can be purchased by calling the brewery at 930-4186, stopping by the taproom during business hours or by visiting the Johnson City Brewing Company’s Facebook page.

The Johnson City Country Club will continue more than 100 years of New Year’s Eve parties with its annual event to ring in the new year.

Throughout the evening, guests have the opportunity to sample different styles of food from the club’s restaurant in four different rooms: a charcuterie room with deli meats, cheeses and vegetables; a seafood room with shrimp, oysters and salmon; a carved meat room with brisket and New York strip; and a room dedicated to desserts.

The club will be draped in a winter wonderland theme and the Spirit of Soul Dance Band will help round the evening out to the countdown till midnight, where the club will provide guests with a glass of champagne. A complementary breakfast after midnight will begin off the new year for guests as the night winds down.

The party at the Country Club begins at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $160 per couple for members and $180 per couple for non-members, and a very limited number of tickets are available.

Other events throughout the evening include:

• Capones will host a show featuring Demon Waffle and Indighost. The cover is $10 per person and the show starts at 10 p.m. 18+

• Wild Wing Cafe will kick things off at 9 p.m. with live music from The Fairview Union. A champagne toast and balloon drop will “wing” in the new year for $10 per ticket. 21+

• 50Fifty will host a New Year’s Eve party with Nasvhille’s Jerry Jacobs beginning at 9 p.m. Party favors and a champagne toast will help welcome in the new year for $10 a person.

• Numan’s Cafe and Sports Bar will host a show featuring Quarter Bounce & Rusty Steel for the evening, complete with hors d'oeuvres, party favors, midnight champagne and drink specials for $5 per person.

• The Hideaway’s New Year’s Eve Party will feature music from Haal, These are the Angles and Of Sea and Shore. Music starts at 10 p.m. and tickets are $7 per person.

