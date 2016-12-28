Community shares the blessings of the holidays

One of the largest Christmas outreach programs in the region — the Johnson City Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program — distributed gifts of new clothing and toys this year to 2,289 needy children in Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties.

Of those children, all but 50 were adopted by shoppers at Angel Tree locations at The Mall at Johnson City and the Browns Mill Road and Elizabethton Walmart stores. Gifts were returned to the Salvation Army for all but 200 of the children. And in the final days before the gift distribution, a local company that wishes to remain anonymous stepped forward to provide gifts for each of the estimated 250 "forgotten angels.”

“It’s the community that made this possible,” Capt. Michael Cox, commander of the Johnson City Salvation Army Corps, said Tuesday. “And it is because of their help that the Salvation Army can reach out and meet the need in the community.

“Without them we could not do what we do, and we appreciate their love and their help for people.”

According to Cox, contributions to the red kettle stations that support the army’s Center of Hope shelter and dining room and an array of other year-round social services for the homeless and poor totaled $163,000 this holiday season, or $3,000 more than the corps’ $160,000 goal.

Numbers from Tom Krieger, who serves on the board of directors of both the Johnson City Salvation Army and the Johnson City Press Christmas Box that provides holiday food to the families of each of the Angel Tree children, were also heartening.

According to Krieger, the Christmas Box distributed 1,062 holiday food boxes this year, each containing 47 nonperishable food items with 13 pounds of fresh potatoes and onions, a large frozen turkey and a canned ham on the side. The Christmas Box also purchased 750 grocery shopping gift certificates for low-income seniors and small households of one or two people.

While a long list of contributors to the box has been compiled for a more complete statement of appreciation, Krieger sent “thanks to everybody who contributed their time, their finances and their prayers.”

While a complete tally of the final number of children, seniors and families included in Good Samaritan Ministries’ Christmas food and gift outreach was not available Wednesday, the ministry reported last week the distribution would include a minimum of 750 low-income families from all over Upper East Tennessee.

Good Samaritan Executive Director Aaron Murphy said the distribution included gifts for teens, the elderly and disabled adults throughout the community and Christmas food boxes for low-income families with hams, all the makings of a traditional holiday meal and staples to help the families after the holiday.

Murphy also thanked the community for supporting the ministry through donations and sponsorships of many gift boxes.

Home Instead Senior Care’s annual Be a Santa for a Senior project this year included 1,200 low-income seniors in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia — one of the largest gift distribution in the program’s 10-year history.

Coordinator Sarah Faulk said every senior included the outreach was adopted by a shopper, and several groups in the Johnson City area hosted wrapping parties to ensure each of the seniors would receive a beautifully wrapped gift.

Fault sent special thanks to Franklin Woods Community Hospital, United Health Care, Fresenius Health Care, Dominion Senior Living, the First Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability and WJHL-TV for their special contributions to the project and to the community as a whole for its participation.

And from Coalition for Kids, Executive Director Randy Hensley said the coalition was thankful to the “many people who gave the way they did to give a Christmas” to 151 of the program’s neediest children.

If there is a need or a project in your neighborhood the Good Neighbor column can assist with, contact Sue Guinn Legg at 423-722-0538 or P.O. Box 1717, Johnson City, TN 37605.

Email Sue Guinn Legg at slegg@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow her on Twitter @sueleggjcpress. Like her on Facebook at facebook.com/sueleggjcpress.