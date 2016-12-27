Road projects set in area

• Seminole Drive (between Creek Drive and Forestdale Lane) – drainage improvements. Lane closures possible. Detours will be in place.

• Boone and West Market streets – installation of box culvert. One lane closed periodically.

Water/Sewer projects

Cash Hollow Road and Lakeview Drive – flood wall construction.

• Poplar Ridge and Webb Road (Piney Flats) – water line installation; lane closures.

• Dennis Drive near New Street – water line installation; lane closures.

• Eddie Williams Road – sewer line maintenance.

All work is weather permitting.