Pindzola: Johnson City keeps solid waste collection costs down by chipping holiday trees - VIDEO

Johnson City has a couple of options for you, and, in the long run, giving your tree to the municipality for recycling might just help you save some money.

You can take your tree to the curb to have it picked up as you would brush or leaves.

Or you could instead take it to a designated collection place. At the recycling center at Winged Deer Park — one of those spots — a pile of trees was growing larger and larger by the day, with the count well over 100 on Tuesday.

Residents can drop trees there and crews from the city’s Solid Waste Services department will pick them up and take them to the municipality’s brush collection site at the Cash Hollow Convenience Center. There, the trees are chipped into three-inch pieces and loaded up for Kingsport.

Kingsport’s Domtar Corporation factories receive this tonnage, and most is used to power the boilers at the facilities. A portion is used for an additive for cardboard.

“We get paid about $17 a ton,” said Phil Pindzola, who heads Johnson City’s Public Works Department. “We don’t make a profit on it, but keep it in the department’s budget.”

Over the course of a year, Johnson City will produce approximately 10,000 tons of chips, all from the city residents’ brush collection, bringing in approximately $170,000 annually.

The money they made on this deal with Domtar helps keep the solid waste collection costs at approximately $9 a month, Pindzola said.

In past years, Johnson City helped the Tennessee Valley Authority by placing Christmas trees in Boone Reservoir, where they’d be used as fish habitats, but regardless of the TVA’s 5-to-7-year drawdown of the lake while the dam is repaired, Pindzola said that program has ended.

On Tuesday, Casey and Jamie Price of Piney Flats were dropping off a spent tree at the Winged Deer Park recycling center. They said they drop their trees there every year.

Johnson City requires the tree to be clear of any decorations, though many trees in the massive pile still had tags on them, presumably because they did not sell from local tree lots this holiday season.

Both Elizabethton/Carter County and Jonesborough are also collecting trees from the curb as part of their normal collection protocols.

Tim Hensley, with the department of solid waste in Jonesborough, said he hasn’t picked up many trees just yet, but expects that to increase.

“I’d imagine by the first of the year, we’ll be right smart with trees,” he said.

