Site assessment to create path to future in Unicoi County

Completed in November by independent development consulting firm Austin Consulting, the assessment was approved by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and delivered to county’s JEDB members Dec. 12.

Tish Oldham, who will step down as the board’s executive director at the end of the year, said the report will not only serve as a local planning tool but will play a key role in development-funding requests, including a recent application for $500,000 in grant funding to purchase the most favorable of the development sites included in the assessment.

Made possible by the Select Tennessee Property Evaluation Program created by the TDECD to expand of the state’s inventory of available industrial property, the report focuses on seven properties in Unicoi County with the intent of of identifying those best suited for near-term development.

Of the seven sites included, the report gives its most favorable assessment to three undeveloped tracts of land totaling just over 36 acres off Dry Creek Road near the town of Unicoi.

The report describes the property as “an attractive setting for the development of light industrial and distribution operations” and lists its strengths as mostly flat topography, proximity to Interstate 26, isolation of from incompatible land uses and access to nearby water, natural gas and electric utilities.

The site’s weaknesses include a lack of zoning that could be viewed as a deterrent to investors and access routes that requires travel through the town of Unicoi, along a narrow rural road that does not meet industrial standards or over CSX railroad grade crossings that are not suitable or safe for large trucks or employee vehicles.

Recommendations for the property include the creation of a master plan that examines development alternatives, determines costs associated with extending a wastewater line to the property and improving highway access.

The report concludes the three Dry Creek properties “can be marketed as Unicoi’s premier industrial sites.”

The report also gives high marks to the 1.2-mile CSX rail yard with 157,000-square-foot car shop and three-story office building and the 16-acre former Morgan Insulation property located on opposite each other on TN Hwy 107 in downtown Erwin.

Other sites included in the report are the 10-acre Erwin Public Works, with its 60,000 square-foot building; and a nearly 4-acre site with a 23,000-square-foot building located off Rock Creek Road near downtown Erwin.

The report rejects a seventh site included in the assessment because of its natural, aesthetic and recreational value to the community and the public outcry that would occur with any potential industrial development — the town of Erwin’s 22-acre Fishery Park located at I-26 and Harris Hollow Road.

