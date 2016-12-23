DAR maintaining history of the Overmountain march

Early this month, a small group of the Johnson City chapter’s more than 60 members conducted their regular inspection of three historic markers placed by their predecessors at the site of overnight encampments of the Overmountain Men along the way of their famed 1780 march to Kings Mountain.

Conducted every few years, what set the inspection apart was the group’s launch of the work to replace the plaque at Second Night Encampment at Yellow Mountain Gap near Minneapolis, N.C., that was apparently spirited away for the value of its bronze.

“We knew one was missing and we have recently decided to replace it,” Chapter Regent Johnda Burdette said. “We took all the measurements and we are looking at different types of materials that are less likely to be stolen.”

Placed at the site by the local DAR in the 1930s, Burdette said the marker is located “out of the way” in a very rural area and was riddled with bullet holes before it was stolen. “First they shot at it, and then they took it,” she said.

Undeterred, the chapter is moving forward with the marker’s restoration as well as that of the Sycamore Shoals Monument in Elizabethton, where local Patriots from as far away as Knoxville and Virginia began their march to meet the British.

A 14-foot river rock spire set atop a 4-foot white Tennessee marble base, the monument at West G Street is more than 100 years old. The chapter has discovered some cracking in the monument’s marble and a missing top stone.

Burdette said the chapter members believe the top stone, a round, basketball-size rock from the nearby Watuaga River, may be in someone’s possession for safekeeping and they are willing to take it back “no questions asked.”

“We’re fortunate to have some wonderful history in this part of the country that they don’t have outside the colonial areas, and people here are interested in keeping it alive,” she said.

The three Overmountain Men encampment markers — located near Roan Mountain, Yellow Mountain Gap and Spruce Pine, N.C. — are are among more than 30 historic markers the chapter has placed around the region since it was organized in 1908.

In addition to historic preservation, the chapter members are active in area schools, where they offer a variety of student competitions and scholarships, and local veteran activities, including the volunteer work at Veterans Affairs Medical Center and the recent VA Christmas party and Laying of the Wreaths at the National Cemetery at Mountain Home.

The group is always open to new members, who must be women age 18 or older with a lineal descent from a Patriot of the American Revolution. Help documenting genealogical lines is available through the chapter.

More information about the local DAR may be obtained by contacting Burdette at johndaburdette@gmail.com or 423-610-7109.

