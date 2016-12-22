Nativity Parade illuminates streets — and hearts — in Erwin

The first-ever candlelit Nativity Parade in Erwin brought out hundreds — including dozens of shepherds, angels and even a few cattle — to march down Main Street singing Christmas carols to bring out the holiday spirit.

The RISE Erwin young professional group invited members of area churches to come out and support the parade, and whether they were part of the parade or illuminating the sidewalks with candles, carols rang down Main Avenue to welcome the Christmas spirit to the community.

The parade ended with a hot chocolate, a living nativity scene, singing and a worship service at First Baptist Church. RISE member Tyler Engle, who helped organize the event, said the evening was all about community fellowship.

“I think it says something about the community spirit in Erwin and Unicoi County,” Engle said. “It’s an opporunity to gather together and have that time of community with neighbors that maybe don’t get to see each other that often.”

