Health Authority officially files Ballad Health merger recommendation to Virginia Department of Health Commissioner

Department of Health Commissioner Marissa Levine will make the ultimate decision on whether to approve the merger of the two regional health systems into a new organization named Ballad Health for that state. A decision also is pending in Tennessee, where the majority of the systems’ facilities are.

“Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System wish to express our gratitude to the Southwest Virginia Health Authority,” said a joint statement response from Mountain States and Wellmont.

“These are people who know our region, understand the challenges we face and bring tremendous expertise to the authority ... We can say that this document reflects significant due diligence and presents a clear and convincing case for why the authority, as an independent statutorily created body, voted unanimously to recommend the proposed merger for approval.”

The 160-plus page recommendation report details the 10-month process undertaken by the Authority to review the merger application.

“Our board reviewed over 4,500 pages of material, held numerous meetings, including 16 working-group meetings and heard from a wide range of stakeholders during this process. This report provides a record of that activity,” Del. Terry Kilgore, chairman of the Authority, said in a press release.

On Feb. 16, Mountain States and Wellmont first submitted its cooperative agreement application, and after an initial review period, the Authority deemed that the application was complete.

A public comment period followed the submission and included a public hearing on Oct. 3. The Authority met for the final time on Nov. 7 to review the merger’s benefits and disadvantages before unanimously voting to recommend it be approved.

In its application, Mountain States and Wellmont listed nearly 40 commitments, that if approved, the new health system would adhere to. The Authority initially rejected the list of commitments, but after negotiations, agreed to a revised list of commitments.

“As public discussion took place, these comments were used to improve the commitments originally offered by Mountain States and Wellmont,” the joint statement read.

“Therefore, we appreciate the views of the critics of the proposed merger, and we assure them that, while we may not agree with their conclusions, we are listening to credible points of view we believe make the proposal better.”

In the Authority’s letter to the Commissioner, it states: “The Authority rejected both the originally proposed commitments and the initial accountability metrics and required much more specific commitments and a more comprehensive measuring and accountability system.

“Together, we believe these changes make for a more comprehensive and effective arrangement than originally proposed.”

Commitments included investments in research, facilities and employees, as well as pricing agreements. During the Authority’s final meeting, Kilgore said that health care prices in the area would remain .25 percent lower than the consumer price index, and overall, the Authority determined that pricing would be a benefit following the merger.

“Together, we believe these changes make for a more comprehensive and effective arrangement than originally proposed,” the Authority’s report to the Commissioner stated.

Overall, Levine will have 45 days, plus another 15 if she deems necessary, to review the cooperative agreement and decide whether to approve or deny it.

A Certificate of Public Advantage regarding the merger is currently being reviewed by Dr. John Dreyzehner, the Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner. Dreyzehner will have to make a decision by Jan. 12.

The Federal Trade Commission’s staff and a national group of academic economists have opposed the merger, saying the combined system would lead to higher heath care prices. The Ballad Health partners have rebutted the claims from both, saying their analyses were flawed and did not take into account the price controls mandated in the COPA.

