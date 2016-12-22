Fans pack Freedom Hall for ETSU, UT showdown

But that’s exactly what happened Thursday night when the University of Tennessee men’s basketball team visited Freedom Hall for the first time in 53 years to face off against the East Tennessee State University Buccaneers.

Although plenty of fans were donning the orange and white, nearly twice as many wore their blue and gold to the game. As tipoff approached and it was time to announce the Vols’ starting lineups, boos rained down on the visiting team as fans let them know exactly who the home team was.

In the end, Tennessee did slip away with a 72-68 victory over ETSU in a tightly contested game. It was the Vols’ 10th straight win over the Bucs.

Momentum swung back and forth for the majority of the contest, keeping the atmosphere energetic and the sold-out crowd entertained. Nearly every section in the arena, except for one “nosebleeder,” was completely filled with fans.

The official attendance count was listed as 6,149, according to the box score.

The large crowd was especially noticeable a few hours before the 7 p.m. start and after the game as heavy traffic curled around Freedom Hall.

“The traffic didn’t really bother me at all, but this is the most traffic I’ve ever seen for an ETSU game,” said Jeff Anderson while he stood in line at the concession stand prior to the game starting.

The game attracted the likes of U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, Tennessee Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey and Food City CEO Steve Smith, just to name a few. Ramsey was recognized by ETSU President Brian Noland during a media time-out for his time serving in the Tennessee General Assembly.

Many fans had ties to both teams, like Blake Yarbrough, who graduated from the University of Tennessee and Science Hill.

“It’s nice to see Freedom Hall so active and fun like this. It has been a really fun experience,” Yarborough said.

The prominent game, likely one of Johnson City’s largest sporting events, drew many fans who wouldn’t normally come to an ETSU game. Yarborough, wearing a Buccaneer shirt, said it was the first ETSU game he’d been to since the team began playing inside Freedom Hall.

J.D. Bowman, who now lives in Greeneville, returned to Johnson City to see the game.

“It’s the first time I’ve been back (to Johnson City) in seven or eight years,” Bowman said.

Bowman, who mentioned his grandson now plays baseball for Tennessee, said he remembers the last time Tennessee came to Johnson City in 1963.

“This is nice. There’s a lot of interest here. I don’t know how they are when they’re not playing Tennessee. Anytime they’re playing Tennessee in anything, they draw a big crowd,” Bowman said.

“(Freedom Hall) does look a lot different than when I was here last, but (the Bucs) were playing in the Dome then.”

Last year, ETSU lost to Tennessee, 76-67, after leading by four points with four minutes to go inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

Thursday’s game was streamed live on ESPN3.com and locally on WEMT Fox 39.

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook at Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP.