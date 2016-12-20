Tomita, Wise commit to Johnson City Commission; rural water study approved

New Johnson City Mayor and current Washington County Commissioner David Tomita tendered his resignation Monday to County Commission Chair Greg Matherly. Tomita, who was also serving as a city commissioner, was elected Johnson City mayor on Dec. 15.

He will serve through Jan. 31.

“You’ve got people over there now that understand the context in which you work,” Tomita said. “We’ll still be engaged. We’re still on the same team.”

County Commissioner Joe Wise attended his last full meeting Monday. Wise, who won a seat on the Johnson City Commission in the Nov. 8 election, is stepping down at the end of this month.

“I can’t declare a vacancy until there is one,” Matherly said. “Commissioners will nominate their successors and they will vote on those nominations. We must publish the fact we are nominating, and that is at least 10 days before a meeting. So it looks like we will be nominating someone for Joe’s spot in January and for David’s spot in February.”

County commissioners agreed Monday to pay the First Tennessee Development District up to $10,000 to survey households in three rural areas to see if they qualify for grants to help with waterline extension costs.

The areas include Hunt Road, Kingsport; Ford Creek Road, Johnson City; Sliger and Thornburg Hills roads, Jonesborough. Roughly 60 existing households are at these sites. These would be the first to receive water lines should they qualify, and county officials say they want to devise a strategic plan to deliver water to rural areas countywide.

Commissioner Joe Grandy said the FTDD is expected to get started sometime next month and will report to the county the percentage of the households fall within the low- to moderate-income bracket. The FTDD will reveal its findings from 60 to 90 days after it begins its study, which also will include an examination of water quality.

Should 51 percent qualify, these areas may be the first among others to qualify to tap into water lines at no cost under a federal Community Development Block Grant.

“Everybody needs water, and we’ve got water all around us,” said Jerry Carr, who lives on Sliger Road in Telford. “I promise you, when we get water I’ll be the first one to buy a tap.”

On Dec. 7, County Commissioner and Public Works Committee Chair Bryan Davenport petitioned Budget Committee members to act immediately to deliver water to these areas by entering into agreements with Johnson City, Kingsport and Jonesborough. The committee proposed paying the municipalities about $778,000 to extend the respective water lines. Davenport said in each case the municipalities reported they would not be able to recoup their costs.

Commissioners also amended a resolution originally passed by the County Commission on July 25. That resolution authorized a $600,000 grant to the county’s Industrial Development Board to help — along with Johnson City’s $600,000 incentive — Mullican Flooring purchase property for expansion and new production line.

The amendment authorizes the Johnson City Industrial Development Board to implement and administer the payment in lieu of taxes plan. City Manager Pete Peterson has confirmed that when the city passed the resolution, the city’s IDB was identified as the body to handle it. Both parties are in agreement.

The County Commission approved two resolutions regarding repairs at the Washington County Detention Center.

The first pulls $100,000 from the general fund to replace security cameras. The second named Burleson Construction as the construction manager on a coming project to reroof the detention center. The approximate cost is $161,000, which includes paying for the design phase with Ken Ross Architects. Bids have not been let for construction.

