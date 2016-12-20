Candlelit Nativity Parade steps off Wednesday night in Erwin

About 100 members of 10 Erwin area churches will lead the parade of costumed angels and shepherds, live sheep and cattle, wise men on horseback and Mary and Joseph on donkeys along a luminary-lit parade route from the post office at Tucker Street up Main Avenue to First Baptist Church at Love Street.

RISE members will be distributing candles and tinsel halos to spectators along the parade route and encouraging them to follow the parade to the church, where a manger scene will be set up and a candlelight Christmas service will be conducted.

The service will include Christmas carols led by the choir director from Evergreen Free Will Baptist Church and a reading of the biblical story of the first Christmas. Free hot chocolate will be provided.

RISE President Jamie Rice said the group has been working on the parade lineup since the first of December and, based on the responses it has received on its social media pages, is anticipating a crowd of at least 1,000 people.

Volunteers were decorating downtown for the event Tuesday afternoon and Erwin Utilities was assisting with one crowning preparation — the placement of a 7-foot Star of Bethlehem on the First Baptist Church bell tower.

“We’re putting up lights. Main Street is going to be lined with luminary bags. And it’s going to be so beautiful,” Rice said. “We just invite everyone to come and watch and we invite everyone to come and participate. We need all the voices we can get.”

For more information about the event visit the Rise Erwin page on Facebook.

