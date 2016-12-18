Blakeley leaves Johnson City's Parks and Recreation director post

Blakeley served in the same position in Alexandria, Virginia, when Johnson City came calling in 2011.

“It wasn’t that I wasn’t happy — I was,” Blakeley said about his tenure in Johnson City. “But I love fishing, hunting and hiking. I made the decision after asking myself, ‘Do you want to do something you really want to do?’ I’m still healthy enough and have lots of energy in my mind.

“I thank every citizen here in Johnson City. I’m grateful. The community saved me, because I was distraught after the death of my first wife. The members of this community embraced me and helped me get through it. But I came to realize I have time for one more great adventure.”

Blakeley said the terrain was not the only thing that appealed to him.

He said Unalaska will pay 100 percent of his out-of-pocket medical insurance, and that the move also bolsters his retirement and pension. His duties will primarily be the same, though he also will take on the responsibility of the town’s library director.

“I was glad to have been here through the execution and programming of the Memorial Park Community Center,” he said. “That transition, especially the Senior Center, has been tremendous. I also got here when Johnson City’s playgrounds were in horrid condition. We’re now completing renovations on the fifth city park, and we continue to do so.”

Assistant City Manager Charlie Stahl commented on Blakeley’s contributions.

“We brought him in from Northern Virginia when we felt his experience would be beneficial for the new Memorial Park Community Center and our public parks,” Stahl said. “He came to Johnson City with enthusiasm, and he’s led the way on a variety of projects. He’s been very productive.”

Unalaska is about 800 miles southwest of Anchorage, and its economy is supported mainly from large North Pacific/Bering Sea fisheries. The town’s full-time population is about 4,700, but the Port of Dutch Harbor is located on its coastline and the population can swell to 20,000 depending on the season.

Email Gary Gray at ggray@johnsoncitypress.com. Like Gary B. Gray on Facebook at www.facebook.com/garybgrayjcp. Follow him on Twitter @ggrayjcpress.