Wild Wing Cafe set to open Monday morning

After sitting idle for several decades, a Wild Wing Cafe restaurant is scheduled to officially open its doors at 11 a.m. Monday inside the 10,000-square-foot building.

With more than 30 flat-screen televisions easily visible from all areas of the eatery, a large stage suited for live entertainment and 33 flavors of wings ready to be served, the restaurant is slated to become another bustling destination on the list of new downtown Johnson City establishments.

While Monday will mark the first official day the restaurant is open to the public, Wild Wing Cafe has already served hundreds of customers.

The restaurant hosted a private event on Thursday that garnered more than a hundred attendees.

“We had a VIP party and it was a lot of fun,” said Louie Trivette, general manager of Wild Wing Cafe.

“We invited some of our friends out and all of the managers had their families here. We had the contractors here. We had city officials here. Anybody and everybody who’s kind of helped us get ready (was here). It was a real good time and we really packed the house out.”

On Friday, the public was invited to a 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. “sneak peek” event, which included a limited menu and live music from Prince tribute band Purple Masquerade.

Just before the event started, Trivette estimated about 300 guests would stop by for the sneak preview celebration event.

“Saturday and Sunday, we’re closed to the public. We’re going to feed the staff’s family and friends (on those days),” Trivette said.

“We want to show people that we’re a family. Let them know that they’re welcomed here always. Then on Monday we’re going to roll open live to the public.”

Already joining the Chamber of Commerce and inviting various businesses and city officials, Trivette said he expects a big crowd at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

With the opening, franchise owner Dave McFarland said the business has created around 130 jobs for the downtown Johnson City area, with approximately 70 percent being full time.

“We’re so excited to be downtown and be a part of this growth,” McFarland said during a November interview with the Johnson City Press.

“It’s really exciting. I’ve been looking in Johnson City for years, searching for the right opportunity and this all just came together.”

The restaurant was initially scheduled to open on Dec. 9 at 5 p.m., but Trivette said several “speed bumps” caused the opening date to be postponed.

“Training was rough. We ran into some speed bumps along the way where we had to keep pushing our opening date back,” Trivette said.

The former Faircloth Chevrolet location will be Wild Wing Cafe’s first franchise in the Tri-Cities. McFarland also owns the two Wild Wing restuarants in Asheville and one location in Knoxville.

The building’s second floor is expected to be renovated into a 20,000 square-foot music venue, which will include a large stage, kitchen and bar.

McFarland has said that owners of Asheville’s Orange Peel, a regional and national music and event venue, have assisted with the second-floor design.

