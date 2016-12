"TVA providing us with a busload of toys will help us get the word out about Toys for Tots," said Lance Cpl. Martin Mar of the Corps’ 325 India Company. "Then we can get more help from other companies and expand the program."

Mar said the toys will be distributed Monday-Wednesday, Dec. 19-21, to families across the Tri-Cities region who otherwise would be unable to purchase new toys at Christmas.

For information, call 423-574-8101 or email memiller2@tva.gov<mailto:memiller2@tva.gov.