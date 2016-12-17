Boone driver's ed students remain in park

It’s a lack of teachers that’s keeping students from gaining hands-on-the-wheel experience from their driver’s ed courses, according to local education officials and teachers.

Rick Wagner teaches the class at Boone and said the driving portion of the class was nixed when the school went to a block schedule about five years ago. Now Wagner and another teacher are in charge of the driver’s ed class, which teaches about 25 to 30 students each semester.

The problem is, if one teacher is out on the road with students, it would leave one teacher to 30 students in the classroom.

“It's not like somebody's hiding something, it comes down to a budget thing,” Wagner said. “I'm sure when (the school board) gets in the position that they could hire a teacher then I'll guarantee they'll do it.”

Boone is still part of the Cooperative Driver Testing Program, and students are still able to test for permits through taking driver’s education through the school. However, they aren’t getting the six hours of driving practice without the driving portion of the class.

And while other schools in the area, like David Crockett, allow students to test for their licenses, Boone’s students are unable to do so because they aren’t getting the practice time behind the wheel.

Wagner stressed that students are still getting valuable information as drivers through classwork and lectures.

While Wagner said that the school will need one extra teacher to make driving happen for students, Assistant Director of Washington County Schools Bill Flanary estimates the school could need to fill two positions — because of Boone’s larger class size — in order to provide the practice time students need behind the wheel.

Budget talks will begin floating around the board within the next few months, he said, and it’s possible for the issue to make it back to budget discussion for next year.

“It depends on what (the board’s) emphasis is — do they want a driver’s ed teacher or a math teacher?” Flanary said. “Multiple positions will be in the first edition of the budget when it goes back and forth among our funding body. We'll see where it goes.”

If the board decides to fund the position, a lack of licensed driver’s teachers may pose another problem, Flanary added, as Carson-Newman University is the only college in the state that certifies driver’s education teachers. But he added that if the money is there, and the position accepted, then the search will begin to fill the spot and give students experience behind the wheel.

“We'd like to put our Daniel Boone students out there on the road,” Flanary said, adding, “I think Boone kids need it. It's not a fairness issue, it’s a safety issue.”

