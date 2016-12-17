5 local congregations participate in first-ever Christmas church tour

“Everyone we’ve talked to has really enjoyed the afternoon,” Bethlehem Lutheran Church member Ann Larson said.

Larson estimated that about 30 or so members had stopped by Bethlehem Lutheran during the event.

“We’re certainly pleased with (the attendance), especially for a first-time effort. And I’m sure the other churches have had the same experience,” she added.

Larson gave Susan Burkey, administrative assistant at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, the credit for forming the idea to assemble the congregations.

“The idea was that during the holiday season, the churches were all nicely decorated. It’s also trying to keep with the true spirit of Christmas being faith and God,” Larson said.

“We contacted local churches all throughout Johnson City and the five that are participating today either had the time (or) the date was available to them, because some of the other churches had other functions scheduled.

“So we kind of advertised it and told the churches it’s whatever you want to do to welcome people into your church so this is what happened.”

Inside Bethlehem Lutheran, Christmas carols could be heard flowing from the nave, where Ann Howland played the flute and Ava Barton sang a tune for visitors.

At the beginning of the 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. event, Larson said the church’s wind ensemble had also performed for guests.

In addition to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Central Baptist Church, Downtown Christian Church, First Presbyterian Church and First United Methodist Church participated.

Downtown Christian Church pastor Eddie Fine greeted visitors with a warm smile and firm handshake while his wife, Billye Joyce Fine, served hot apple cider and cookies.

“It’s wonderful to think that all of these people are Christians,” said Becky Kueck, a Bethlehem Lutheran member who was visiting Downtown Christian.

“We drive by these churches all the time and to be inside and meet all these wonderful people, it’s very heartwarming.

In between conversations, Billye Joyce Fine said she believed the gathering was a great idea.

Brent Billheimer, music director at Downtown Christian Church, provided guest tours around the historic church on East Main Street, which was built in the early 1900s.

The first organizational meeting of the Christian Church of Johnson City, which later split to become Downtown Christian Church and First Christian Church, was held in 1871. Heimer said the building underwent a large restoration project in 1951, which included the construction of a new sanctuary. The church’s old sanctuary remains intact in the middle of the building.

Larson said she hoped the church Christmas tour would continue for years to come.

“We’ll contact the other congregations, but I’m pretty sure that we’ll do it again. We’ll definitely do it again. I think it’s been wonderful and it really puts you into the Christmas spirit,” Larson said.

