Youngsters ready for blanket giveaway

Most, would be a good bet.

Now place yourself outside that comfort zone.

Literally, outside.

The homeless and otherwise needy folks in Johnson City who could use a little extra kindness and comfort moved Shining Stars Christian Learning Center, Crothall Healthcare Laundry and iTrain Fitness to act.

The three entities have partnered and will give away 1,500 large cotton blankets, at Shining Stars and through mobile means, beginning Monday.

Those blankets are being individually wrapped and attached with handmade tags complete with creative colorings and messages by children who still tell you their age by holding up fingers on one hand.

“We’ve taught them stories about the Good Samaritan — that when you see someone in need, you don’t just walk away,” said Shining Stars Director Christie Blevins. “They will be here and get to experience the joy of giving, and they will be helping hand out the blankets to those who come here.”

Michael Hardin, iTrain Fitness owner, will be on the move next week traveling to known areas where the homeless set up shelters and camps. He also will be giving out blankets to those in public who are in obvious need.

Crothall Healthcare, which contracts with Johnson City Medical Center, had an excess of blankets, which have been stored for future use in an area between the fitness center and Shining Stars. Michael’s father, Buddy, contacted Crothall Healthcare General Manager Mike Edwards.

“I saw an opportunity,” Buddy Hardin said. “Right after he gave them to us, David Crockett High School was gathering things to send to Gatlinburg to help the fire victims, so we gave them 500 blankets to take with them. We had 1,500 left and wanted to give them to the homeless and needy. We’re trying to instill in the kids to give to those in need. There are people out there freezing.”

Those in need of a blanket can go to the Shining Stars Christian Learning Center, 2615 S. Roan St., Johnson City. The donations begin Monday and will continue until the blankets are gone.

The kids will be waiting.

For more information, call Blevins at 928-0029.

