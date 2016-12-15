Washington County United Way at 92 percent of $1.725 million goal

At 92 percent of its goal at Thursday’s final campaign report meeting, Campaign Chairwoman Lindi White said fundraising will continue through the end the year.

“We have good news today. We have several really good increases,” White said. “I have prayed a lot and I ask you all to continue to pray for this campaign over the next few weeks.”

Joining the Automotive Division, which last month became the first of the campaign’s 13 divisions to exceed its divisional goal, the campaign’s Contractor, Professional, Public and Service divisions each reported total pledges at or above their divisional goals on Thursday.

The Financial, Industrial and Residential divisions were all at or above 90 percent of their divisional goals and all of the divisions were showing progress since their last report meeting in November.

There to tell the campaign team members what the pledges mean to community members served by the 17 local health and human service agencies supported by the United Way were Anita Sewell from Contact Ministries and Kaitlin Dean from the Girl Scouts Council of the Southern Appalachians.

Sewell said she became acquainted with Contact Ministries 211 crisis hotline as a recipient of the ministry’s reassurance calls to people who are alone and vulnerable. Since gaining the peace of mind the assurance calls brought to her and her family, Sewell said she has come to work part time for the ministry and has witnessed the same sort of progress in the lives of those she calls to reassure.

Dean, a 15-year-old high school sophomore, said she joined Girl Scouts at age 6 for fun and adventure and without anticipating the leadership and life skills she would learn along the way or how they would apply to her personal life.

With those skills, Dean said, she had taken a leadership role in Scouting and in her school’s Junior ROTC program, earning a rank higher than most cadets her age as well as her certification in first aid and CPR.

More information about the campaign and the service agencies it supports may be obtained by contacting United Way President and CEO Lester Lattany at 423-282-5682 or online at www.unitedwayofwashingtoncountytn.org.

