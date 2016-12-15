Victims remembered with special ornament in Jonesborough

One by one, their names were read and an ornament placed, purposefully, on a tree.

“You all belong to an association that no one would seek to be a part of, and we salute your bravery,” attorney Lois Shults-Davis told the families of more than a dozen victims of violent crime gathered Thursday evening at Washington County Justice Center for the 2016 Victims Remembrance Tree memory ornament hanging.

Shults-Davis’ comments were delivered during the second annual event sponsored by HOPE for Victims. The acronym HOPE stands for Help Others, Persevere, Encourage. The group formed two years ago, spearheaded by Joan Berry and LaVerne Craig, who both suffered the loss of a loved one at the hands of another person in a violent manner.

“The holidays can be extremely sad for a family member who has lost a loved one to a violent crime,” Berry told the group. “I know this first hand. I lost my daughter, Johnia, when she was 21 years old. She was in her bed asleep at 4 a.m. when someone entered her apartment. She did not know him. He was just a thief and (he) took her life. He stabbed her 27 times. When I say I know how you feel, I truly do.”

Sara Hodges, correctional administrator for the Tennessee Department of Correction, told families the agency is available to help them in any way possible.

“We have a victims services office. … The victims services coordinators can answer your questions. .. We want to be part of your support system through it all,” Hodges said. “When a crime’s committed the effect reaches far beyond the victim. It takes time for families and loved ones to even be able to begin the healing process. The TDOC recognizes this fact, and that’s why we are so dedicated to providing you with these services and any assistance we can.”

District Attorney General Tony Clark said he and his staff are dedicated to helping victims as they proceed through a court case.

“It never gets easier. We deal with your pain, your hurt, your loss … not in the same fashion, but we deal with it,” too, Clark said. “We care deeply. It’s never easy for us. No matter how many of these cases we deal with, you’re not just a number to us, you’re not just a case number. You’re individuals. We’ve cried with some of you, we’ve met many times with some of you … as a prosecutor and as your DA we do everything we possibly can on these cases. We care for you as families, as individuals,” he said.

“I wish this tree was bare,” Clark said. “Unfortunately every year, it grows. From the bottom of my heart, I feel for you. This time of year is one of the worst times to deal with the loss of family.”

Berry also encouraged victims’ families to get involved in the work to get legislators to pass tougher laws.

“There’s lots of work that needs to be done,” Berry said. “Our law enforcement needs better tools to work with, our DA’s office needs better laws and better tools to work with. We at HOPE for Victims strive to get those laws passed. Sometimes it’s a long process and it’s hard work. But we need help. We need help from family members like you. Together we can make a difference.

“They’re not dead in our hearts,” Berry said about the lost loved ones. “Johnia lives on in my heart every day. I am grateful that I had her for the 21 years I had her. I can’t imagine not having those wonderful memories, but there’s always the is empty spot in my heart and at the table during the holidays. My wish for you this Christmas holiday is to have peace in your heart. … Be thankful for what you do have.”

The HOPE for Victims support group meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. Celebration Church