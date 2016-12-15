Tomita elected Johnson City mayor, Brock vice mayor

David Tomita was elected by his peers in a 4-1 vote. Commissioner Jenny Brock, who made a concerted push for the spot, was unanimously selected as vice mayor. Brock cast the lone vote to serve as mayor.

Both Tomita and Brock joined the City Commission in 2013. Tomita, Johnson City’s former vice mayor, said he will turn in his resignation as a county commissioner when that body meets on Dec. 19. He will officially step down at the end of the month.

“People will perceive there is a conflict of interest (being both a city and county commissioner), but there’s not,” he said. “It just that — a perception. I did not prepare any remarks, but I thank you for your support.”

Tomita made that very brief statement following Brock’s unapologetic and straightforward rundown of what her priorities — and the City Commission’s — should and would be if she were elected.

Brock began by reminding those in attendance the city’s charter allows any commissioner to become mayor, including former mayors. She said Johnson City does have a weak mayor system (commissioners are the final authority), but that the best work occurs when there is a “strong mayor and strong leadership.”

“Serving on the City Commission is one of the largest honors of my life,” Brock read from a prepared statement. “I have a 30-year educational and corporate life behind me. “I served six years on the Johnson City Board of Education, three years on the Johnson City Power Board, as well as serving on the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission and the Mountain States Health Alliance board. I don’t just talk; I make things happen.”

Brock also laid out a five-point plan of action which included, strategic planning, establishing government principals and building stronger relationships, commission ambassadorship, financial management and alignment and prioritizing infrastructure projects.

Former Mayor Jane Myron was in attendance. She told the Johnson City Press before the meeting she had come to support Brock.

This also was the first meeting for two new commissioners — Todd Fowler and Joe Wise — as well as the start of a second term for former Mayor Ralph Van Brocklin.

Van Brocklin passed at first when his name was called to vote, and instead used that moment to say he was glad Tomita had committed to Johnson City. He also complimented Brock’s “road map” and said he hoped commissioners would follow her advice and suggestions.

Commissioners also approved two resolutions. The first created a Cooperation Agreement between the city and the Johnson City Housing Authority, required by new federal guidelines. This payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement, originally entered into in the early 1950s, requires the city to continue providing water, sewer, garbage pickup and other services to JCHA housing.

The second resolution brought Dunbar Apartments LLC into the picture. Under new Department of Urban and Housing Development provisions, developers are authorized to lease land owned by JCHA and build public housing on it. This resolution allows the developer and the JCHA to work together.

The developer plans to demolish the current Dunbar Housing Development and rebuild it with modern public housing. Dunbar will be obligated to make PILOT payments to the JCHA, which will then transfer the money to the city.

The formula has not changed in the new agreement. In 2016, the JCHA made a PILOT payment of $59,025.46 to the city. Washington County has joined this agreement. But by doing so the county acknowledges it is not entitled to PILOT payments, since the JCHA’s property is entirely within the city.

Email Gary Gray at ggray@johnsoncitypress.com. Like Gary B. Gray on Facebook at www.facebook.com/garybgrayjcp. Follow him on Twitter @ggrayjcpress.