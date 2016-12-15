Angel Tree and Christmas Box distribution warms hearts on coldest day of season

Volunteers braved the cold to roll out Christmas gifts and holiday food for more than 1,150 children and more than 680 families in need.

With temperatures hovering in the 20s, the second day of the Salvation Army Angel Tree and Johnson City Press Christmas Box distribution was bitterly cold — but also richly blessed.

Capt. Laura Cox said that while Angel Tree gifts came in slowly this year, all but 50 of the more than 2,200 Angel Tree children in Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties were adopted from the trees by area shoppers.

Gifts were returned to the Salvation Army for all but 200 of those children. And in the end, Cox said, a local company that asked to remain anonymous stepped up to provide both the needs and the wishes for each of the estimated 250 "forgotten angels” who were without gifts.

“It’s been a true joy to see the reaction of the folks in the community to see the gifts that they are getting,” Capt. Michael Cox said. “They’ve been very receptive, very appreciative. … It is just a blessing. That’s why we do what we are doing.”

“We are thankful to all our volunteers,” he said, ticking off a list of groups and individuals he credited with making distribution the possible and ending with special thanks to the Washington County Detention Center community service crew for the muscle they provide.

“The Davy Crockett (High School Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) cooking class, all our individual volunteers, the Johnson City Press group, the Washington County trustys, especially the trustys. We could not do this without them.”

Christmas Box board member Ron Tipton, operations manager at the Johnson City Press and coordinator of the annual food box production, also credited volunteers for the distribution’s smooth run.

As cars zipped through the Christmas Box pickup line with little to no wait time, Tipton said, “We’re doing really good. It’s busy. We’re doing 684 (food boxes) today for Washington and Unicoi counties and we did 384 yesterday for Carter County.”

“We’ve had great help. We’ve got several inmates, several (volunteers) from the community and several board members.”

Art Powers, president of Christmas Box board, said Wednesday’s distribution in Carter County had gone fantastically, with food boxes going out to the exact number anticipated. “It was perfect,” he said.

