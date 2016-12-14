Victims Remembrance Tree to be adorned with memory ornaments Thursday

Tri-Cities Hope for Victims was created last year as an off-shoot of the Knoxville chapter of Hope for Victims, which started in 2004 by Joan Berry, mother of murder victim Johnia Berry.

“When Johnia was murdered I didn’t have anyone to reach out to,” Berry said after forming the group. “No one wants talk about someone who has been murdered. You go through court and you go through victims’ assistance while you are going through court, but after that there is no one to turn to.

“So that’s how it came about. We founded it and people find it very helpful. We cry on each other’s shoulders. We tell each other the bad stories about what happened to people who were murdered and we tell each other the happy stories about them.“

As the holiday season approaches, Berry said families can become more lonely and isolated. That’s why the organization sponsors a Victims Remembrance Tree that allows survivors to place an ornament in their loved one’s memory.

“Christmas can be a really sad time for family members who have lost someone to a violent crime,” she said. “This is just a way to remember them and do something for them during the holidays. They bring an ornament and hang it on the tree to remember their loved one.”

Berry has done even more to keep her daughter’s spirit alive. She created the annual Johnia Berry Toy Drive with Food City, which collects thousands of toys for children in need. It was something close to Johnia’s heart as she was wrapping Christmas gifts for children when she was killed.

“Johnia, she’s not dead in my heart,” Berry said. “I’m thankful I had her 21 years than to not have her at all.”

LaVern Craig, whose mother Dolly Gouge was killed in Carter County in 1987, and Berry work with the local district attorney’s office to reach out to murder victims’ survivors in Washington, Carter, Unicoi and Johnson counties.

The support group meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at Celebration Church.

Thursday’s Remembrance Tree event will be held in the foyer of the George Jaynes Justice Center in Jonesborough and is open to the public. Victims’ survivors will be able to hang an ornament in their loved ones memory.

“This is the way they won’t be forgotten,” Berry said.