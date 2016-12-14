Trauma Informed Care concept growing with research grant, coalition training

The concept, called Trauma Informed Care, is spreading through organizations in Johnson City in hopes of providing better understanding, care and options to families who have conflict due to trauma. The trauma can be things like seeing a parent arrested, witnessing drug abuse, physical abuse or some other type of abuse occurring within the home or being a victim of that abuse. That exposure can lead children to act out in ways they normally would not, and they can carry that trauma into adulthood. It can lead them down a path of continued abuse and even lead them into a life of criminal behavior.

Becky Haas, Targeted Community Crime Reduction Project director for the Johnson City Police Department, said the movement is “a message of healing.”

The coalition met Wednesday for its bi-monthly meeting to discuss the continuation of forming the TIC concept and how it’s already come into play in certain situations. Since October’s meeting, Haas and Dr. Andi Clements, professor and assistant chairwoman of East Tennessee State University’s Department of Psychology and co-creator of the coalition with Haas, put on a “train-the-trainer” seminar to get organizational leaders prepared to train their own staff in TIC.

“The demand is great,” Haas said, and is expanding to organizations throughout the city. Haas said she recently conducted training at The River in downtown Johnson City. The River is a safe place for all women to learn how to care for themselves in a non-threatening enviorment.

ETSU counseling professor Dr. Julia Bernard, also part of the coalition, said she’s already started incorporating TIC conversations into her classroom discussion.

The TIC model came in handy for Clements recently when her home became a short-term location for a child while relatives were being approved as family caregivers for the girl. The 5-year-old had been in an environment where her preschool learning was not encouraged and she reacted to things like a 2-year-old. Clements said she used TIC techniques during “meltdowns” the child had, and those proved to be successful in handling the child’s outbursts.

Local organizations and agencies that have bought into TIC include the Department of Children’s Services, ETSU, the Johnson City Downtown Day Center, the Boys & Girls Club, CASA and Johnson City Schools. Representatives from those agencies gave updates about how the progress of implementing TIC is going in their workplace. Beth Cox, coordinated school health coordinator for Johnson City Schools, said all school counselors have received the TIC training to help them recognize when students’ behavior could be a result of trauma experienced outside the school setting.

Robin Crumley, Boys & Girls Club director, said her employees and volunteers have received TIC training, and groups of parents will be going through the instruction soon. Studying the effects of the training is part of a $119,000 grant recently awarded to Clements for the project “Building Strong Brains and Strong Families.”

“Adverse childhood experiences such as neglect, witnessing or experiencing sexual or physical abuse, of having incarcerated, substance abusing or mentally ill individuals in the household can cause toxic stress in children, and there is a significant body of evidence showing this can have negative effects on learning and health,” Clements said in a recent interview announcing the grant funding.

“For children, these adverse experiences can later result in problems such domestic violence, substance abuse, physical health problems and incarceration,” she said.

At some point, families will also be able to access online modules to help more people become trauma informed to help them cope with traumatic events in their lives and the lives of their children, group participants said.

To contact Haas about joining the trauma-informed coalition, email bhaas@johnsoncitytn.org or call 423-434-6105.

Visit www.samhsa.gov/nctic to learn more about trauma-informed approaches and to take the adverse childhood experiences test as a way to measure trauma.