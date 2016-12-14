New JC mayor to be elected

Vice Mayor David Tomita would be the logical choice to replace Clayton Stout, who failed to gain one of three available seats in the Nov. 8 election. Tomita also is a Washington County commissioner.

Traditionally, a Johnson City vice mayor’s next move has been to succeed the mayor. Commissioner Jenny Brock, who has served alongside Tomita since 2013, also has been a prominent player. But if history continues to repeat itself, she may slide into the No. 2 spot.

Commissioners also will consider approval of invoices from various companies for ongoing projects.

Summers Taylor Inc. has billed Johnson City about $200,000 for road work on the roughly $1.4 million VA (Veterans Affairs) Access Road Project.

“The project basically builds access to and from the VA and West Market Street,” said Lawrence Perry, a civil engineer and project manager. “It is mainly funded by federal dollars. We will be adding sidewalks, a new traffic signal and a new trail.”

The project physically kicked off in June, and Perry said Summers Taylor’s work is 33 percent complete. The project completion date has been set for June.

What began as a Tennessee Department of Transportation project fell to local guidance when the state’s budget for road projects became depleted last year.

“We acquired properties and got an easement from the VA to construct on their property,” Perry said. “We’ve been sitting down with Littlejohn Engineering on a bi-weekly basis. They’ve been out there inspecting the work. It’s (the project) locally managed, but we have to have an independent inspector because we’re using federal dollars.”

Summers Taylor also has billed the city for about $177,000 for work it has completed on the Boone Street culvert extension project, approved by commissioners in July.

The projected project budget is about $1 million. The contractor began work in August, with the main component being installation of 390 feet of new concrete culvert along West Market Street between McClure and Boone streets.

Installation of the culvert is complete, and most of the sidewalk and curbing disturbed by the work has been redone. The next step is constructing the culvert end walls and curbing the sidewalk on the northwest corner of Market and Boone.

Commissioners also will consider updating a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with the Johnson City Housing Authority, originally entered into in the early 1950s. New federal guidelines require there be a cooperation agreement.

In return for the city’s services, the JCHA makes a PILOT payment. Land held by housing authorities is tax exempt, and PILOT payments are used instead. That payment is calculated using a formula based on rents that the JCHA receives and is dictated by federal law.

The formula has not changed in the new agreement. In 2016, the JCHA made a PILOT payment of $59,025.46 to the city. Washington County has joined this agreement. But by doing so the county acknowledges it is not entitled to PILOT payments, since the JCHA’s property is entirely within the city.

