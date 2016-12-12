Tyler Engle named executive director of Unicoi County economic development board.

Engle was recommended for the position by the board’s Executive Committee after a six-month search for a replacement for the board’s current director, Tish Oldham, and approved by a unanimous voice vote taken at Monday’s quarterly meeting of the full JEDB.

An Erwin native, he has been employed as vice president of the MGI clothing manufacturing company in Unicoi County for the past five years and was recently elected to his second term as chairman of the Unicoi County Board of Education.

He is a graduate of Carson Newman College, where he received bachelor’s degrees in psychology and sociology, and is pursuing a master’s of business administration degree as an online distance student at Rutgers University.

Oldham has been employed by East Tennessee State University’s Center for Community Outreach and Applied Research as director of community outreach and economic development in Unicoi County for the past four years. She told the board in July ETSU will change her focus from the JEDB directorship to other projects in Unicoi County effective Jan. 1.

Oldham said Monday she was excited to see Engle take over the director’s position and will continue to work him in the months ahead to help with the transition and with the numerous development projects underway in the county.

In brief farewell comments to the board, Oldham said she adheres to Girl Scout law “Leave it better than you found it.”

“I think we have managed that. The ball is on the tee. There are good golfers in this room and that ball is getting ready to fly,” Oldham said.

In other business, the board unanimously approved a resolution to commit $25,000 as a local cash match needed to secure a $500,000 Select Tennessee Site Development grant for the purchase of a development site at Dry Creek Road and Tenn. Highway 107 on which the board holds an option.

Board President Lee Brown called the grant a “superb, first-time opportunity” that can be used for appraisals, purchase of the land, legal fees, rights of way and a range of improvements. Additional costs, such as geological studies, will not be covered by the grant and a 5 percent local cash match will be required, Brown said.

The funding is part of the state’s recently announced Rural Development Fund through which $6 million will be invested in site developments to align public and private resources in strategic development initiatives across the state.

The Dry Creek property was identified earlier this year as one of two possible sites for a new state of the art manufacturing facility planned by NN Inc. The state Department of Transportation has assessed needed improvements to elevated railroad crossings near the site and indicated grant funding is available for improvement of the crossings but requires the grantee’s ownership.

The resolution setting out the board’s commitment to the $25,000 local match for the site purchase grant also includes a statement of the board’s intent to request “further financial assistance from the Unicoi County Commission as part of its investment in property to provide future jobs and economic opportunities for citizens of the county.”

