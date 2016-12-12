Ongoing citizen complaints could condemn Jonesborough resident's property

Citizen Gale Shafer, who addressed the board about the issue in June, said that his neighbor’s home on Forest Lane has been a nuisance for years, and his pleas to the board weren’t getting the issue anywhere. The town has helped the resident, who wasn’t named, clean her yard in the past, but Shafer told the board that it only took a couple of months for the resident to begin “hoarding” again on the property’s lawn.

He said that the town also dumped a large pile of leaves on the property after collection that hasn’t been touched in two months and asked the board why nothing appears to have been done since he addressed them about it six months ago.

“The whole reason there is we're trying to find a compassionate answer,” Mayor Kelly Wolfe said. “It's not an easy situation, it's going to be an imperfect answer we end up with.”

Town attorney Jim Wheeler said that the draft of an ordinance was on its way to consideration, but warned that moving forward would evict the woman from the home upon its passing.

“That is exactly what will happen because when the Board of Dwelling Standards votes to condemn that property then the chief will be sending people to remove her from the home and put her on the street,” Wheeler said. “I don't want anyone saying later that they didn't understand that's where we're headed.”

Town Administrator Bob Browning said that steps have also been taken to insure that the woman has options if or when that happens. The Seniors Center has been working to set the resident up with programs to help if the home is condemned and she is evicted.

In other news, the board approved an agreement with property owners in the Walnut Grove community to solve storm water problems that have caused damage to private and public property. Owners at three communities have agreed to comply with the town to correct the issue.

