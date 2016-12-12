Bush speaks to MSHA members; prays for Trump, Obama

The former Florida governor fielded questions by local media following the private event in a very abbreviated session in a small lounge area off the main hallway. Mountain States President and CEO Alan Levine stood nearby following a speech by Bush about leadership qualities. And yes, Bush said the merger between Mountain States and Wellmont Health System is a positive move.

Bush said he had returned to private life, but was encouraged a Republican would soon be in the White House and that a golden opportunity lay ahead to repair a stagnant economy.

Of course, the name “Trump” rose to the surface quickly, and Bush was asked if he would be willing to serve under the new commander in chief.

“I’m not going to be nominated for any cabinet post,” he said without hesitation. “I called him soon after the election. I pray for him every day, and I pray for Obama every day. You can’t say that any candidate won a mandate, but he has an opportunity to get the country back on track.”

Bush said he was familiar with high-level daily briefings and that Trump would soon learn the importance of thoroughly understanding the issues and dynamics at play at the top of the political heap — a weakness he claimed the president-elect suffered from throughout the campaign.

“Look — I didn’t support Trump,” he said. “Trump won. I think it’s time we unite behind the new president.”

Bush also was asked if he thought the presidential debates were conducted properly and whether the method or process should change.

“The good was, a lot more people were watching,” he said. “But it wasn’t so much about debating. It gets to be a performance, but we are in a personality driven situation now.”

He also was asked about his opinion regarding the need for the Dakota Access Pipeline. The project, which is being contested by Sioux tribes, will enable domestically produced light sweet crude oil from North Dakota to reach major refining markets.

“I think we should become energy secure, and I support (developers) Energy Transfer Partners,” he said. “This will lessen the threat of declining oil in this country. When you think about it, it would be almost impossible to build roads without it (oil). We have the most abundant source of energy in the world.”

Bush had been considered a potential candidate in the 2016 presidential election since the end of the 2012 contest. He announced his presidential candidacy on June 15, 2015.

After a series of poor results in Iowa and New Hampshire, Bush spent his remaining money and campaign effort on the South Carolina primary. He placed fourth with less than 8 percent of the vote. That night, Bush suspended his campaign, ending his presidential bid. He promptly endorsed Sen. Ted Cruz.

Bush was born in in Midland, Texas. When he was 6 years old, the family relocated to the Tanglewood neighborhood of Houston. The nickname "Jeb" is composed of his initials J.E.B. (John Ellis Bush).

Roughly each quarter, Mountain States invests in training for leadership systemwide. At these training forums, special guests are invited to share leadership experiences for team members and patients.

Past keynote speakers include: former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich, former CEO of Walmart USA Bill Simon, Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Scott Hartsell and U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Assistant Secretary for Health Karen DeSalvo, M.D.

