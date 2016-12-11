What the Dickens? Tim Lowry to perform 'A Christmas Carol' in Jonesborough

Anyone who performs all five staves of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” alone, while dressed in Victorian garb and acting out the central characters, must have more than a Tiny Tim-sized fire inside him.

Professional storyteller Tim Lowry will put on his one-man holiday show this weekend at Jonesborough’s International Storytelling Center, bringing the story to life for audiences at two shows.

His Christmas performance is a multi-year repeat, and Storytelling Center Director of Programs Susan O’Connor said many families have made the event a holiday tradition.

“He’s very well know for this piece,” O’Connor said. “He dresses in Victorian costume and plays all the parts, from Scrooge to Tiny Tim to the Ghost of Christmas Past. It’s a delightful show, and it’s been very popular in the area.”

Lowry’s Dickensian act is one of his mainstays, along with dinner shows and “seersucker shows” for trolley tours in Charleston.

He’s a regular in the center’s Storytelling Live! series, and a favorite among Jonesborough audiences, O’Connor said.

Last year, aside from “A Christmas Carol,” he brought his “Southern Fried Tent Revival,” a concert of stories from America’s more hospitable region, to the Mary B. Martin Storytelling Hall.

Tim grew up in southeastern Kentucky where he learned the art of storytelling from Appalachian folk who spun yarns and told tales to entertain, teach morals, and pass along local history. He studied drama in high school and toured the East Coast in 1987 with a drama school from Greenville, South Carolina. After earning a degree in Theater, Tim taught English language arts for five years. He left the classroom in 2000 to become a full-time professional performer.

Two shows are set for the performance of “A Christmas Carol,” one at 2 p.m. and one at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, but O’Connor said the afternoon show is already sold out. Tickets remain for the 7:30 show at $20 each. The admission price includes refreshments following the show.

For tickets, call (800) 952-8392 or 913-1276 or visit www.storytellingcenter.net.