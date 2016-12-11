Joseph Greene a caring young man with a plan

With the Dec. 5 opening of his nonprofit Joseph’s Helping Hands secondhand shop at 111 Union St., Joseph has also accomplished something many people many times his age only dream of. He is pursuing a vocation about which he is passionate.

“I’ve always wanted to help people,” he said during an interview at the shop a few days before its opening.

Already known around Erwin for “peddling” heirloom apples he grows with his grandfather, molasses and tempting treats he puts together with his grandmother — homemade fudge, Russian tea mix, holiday party mix and others — Joseph has been earning money he has used to help underprivileged kids for quite some time.

He feels blessed to have things like good shoes and clothes, plenty to eat, a nice haircut and all the love and support a kid his age could ask for. It weighs on his heart when he sees kids who don’t. He’s done what he can to help. And he hopes to do a lot more with his new nonprofit thrift store.

“My grandmother, Pam Bradshaw, founded CHIPS (Change is Possible domestic violence assistance ministry in Erwin). She and my grandfather (Lynn Bradshaw) have had a lot of businesses and they had the know how to do things.

“We’ve been working on it four or five months, getting donations, organizing clothes, putting up shelves and racks. We went through a lawyer in Johnson City to do the paperwork. And they’re coming Monday to put up the sign.”

Obviously a young man with a plan, Joseph said his store will initially be dealing in clothes, prepackaged foods items that are ready to eat and school supplies “for kids in this county and hopefully, later on, kids in other counties too.”

“The kids will shop for free with vouchers they can get at school, up to a limit but that limit will be fairly high. And the things that other people buy here will pay for all this.”

“Kids who have vouchers will shop like everyone else, and no one except us will know they have the vouchers.

“All the labor will be volunteer by me and other kids from high school. ... And all the money will help community needs.”

As time goes on, Joseph said a couple of professional hair stylists who have been lined up to volunteer will come to the shop once or twice a week to give the kind of haircuts kids want to those who can’t afford them.

On Saturdays at lunchtime in the not too distant future, the shop will have a commercial stove installed so kids in need of food can pick up free short orders — hamburgers, sandwiches, fries and the like — for carryout.

When the season is right, there will also be apples for sale at Joseph’s Helping Hands shop, all heirloom varieties grown within walking distance of the shop, as well as molasses, another hot seller that Joseph purchases from a family in the nearby mountains.

Aside from the items Joseph and his grandparents provide, everything sold at the store will come from private donations.

Those who wish to help may drop off donations of gently used clothing, shoes and housewares anytime during the shop’s regular hours — 3-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and lunchtime on Saturdays.

A Christian ministry, the motto for Joseph’s Helping Hands’ mission is “To be the hands of Christ Jesus for less fortunate children.”

Those who wish to help or in need of more information may call Joseph’s Helping Hands at 423-914-7060.

Monetary donations to the shop are tax deductible and may be made by mail to Joseph’s Helping Hands, P.O. Box 83, Erwin, TN 37650.

