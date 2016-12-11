Jonesborough man charged with 2 auto burglaries, attempted home burglary

On Saturday, officers arrested John W. Guinn, 40, 750 Hairetown Road, and charged him with attempted aggravated burglary and two counts of auto burglary after a 911 call alerted officers to an attempted break-in at a local residence.

The resident gave a description of the would-be burglar, and officers found Guinn in the road nearby, the release said. Investigators learned that Guinn had tried to get into the house and had also entered a car on the property and a car at a home across the street.

Officers arrested Guinn and took him to the Washington County Detention Center on $30,000 bond. He will be arraigned Monday morning in Sessions Court.