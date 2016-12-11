logo

Jonesborough man charged with 2 auto burglaries, attempted home burglary

Johnson City Press • Updated Today at 6:46 PM

Johnson City police discovered that a Jonesborough man accused of trying to break into a home had burglarized two vehicles in the area, a press release from the department said.

On Saturday, officers arrested John W. Guinn, 40, 750 Hairetown Road, and charged him with attempted aggravated burglary and two counts of auto burglary after a 911 call alerted officers to an attempted break-in at a local residence.

The resident gave a description of the would-be burglar, and officers found Guinn in the road nearby, the release said. Investigators learned that Guinn had tried to get into the house and had also entered a car on the property and a car at a home across the street.

Officers arrested Guinn and took him to the Washington County Detention Center on $30,000 bond. He will be arraigned Monday morning in Sessions Court.

