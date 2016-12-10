Dolly Parton’s My People Fund broadcast to raise money for Sevier County residents

The nationally broadcast, three-hour telethon seeks to raise money for the Dollywood Foundation My People Fund, established by Parton, The Dollywood Co. and Parton’s dinner theaters in the wake of last week’s wildfires in the entertainment icon’s home area of Sevier County.

The My People Fund will provide $1,000 each month to Sevier County families whose homes are uninhabitable or were destroyed in the recent Smoky Mountain wildfires. During the telethon, viewers will be asked to call 866-CARE-MORE to donate to the My People Fund.

Any family who lost their primary residence (renters and homeowners) due to the wildfires in Sevier County will be eligible. A pre-application for those affected is available at dollywoodfoundation.org. Anyone who would like to make a tax-deductible contribution to the My People Fund may visit dollywoodfoundation.org.

For those wishing to send donations via mail, those contributions should be sent to: My People Fund, c/o Dollywood Foundation, 111 Dollywood Lane, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863.