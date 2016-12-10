Gatlinburg bustling with business during second day of bein open to the public

On Saturday, assistance for the city of Gatlinburg came in the form of shoppers.

Shoppers from across the state, who visited the city’s local businesses and attractions to spend and lend economic support.

Saturday was just the second day Gatlinburg was open to the public after last week’s devastating wildfires, blamed in the deaths of 14 people.

Gatlinburg was bustling most of the day as parking garages were overflowing, and traffic leading into downtown was at a standstill at times. Most visitors coming into town seemed both curious to see the ashes and anxious to support the local businesses.

Capt. Sarah Birks with the Salvation Army of Sevier County said she was stuck in traffic while delivering supplies to the Rocky Top Sports World shelter.

“Today, the town has definitely come back to life,” Birks said. “There are a lot of people who are definitely coming in to help support the community. There have been a ton of shoppers out.”

Christina Campau was one of those shoppers.

Campau traveled to Gatlinburg from Louisville, Tennessee, for an already scheduled family trip to celebrate her brother’s birthday.

“How could you not come in and spend your money (to) support everybody with what they’re going through?” Campau asked.

“I couldn’t think of a better way to spend my money at this time of the year.”

Tears began to fill Campau’s eyes as she described coming into Gatlinburg on Friday and seeing numerous cabins that had been incinerated.

“You just cry. As we were first going up (to our rented cabin), everybody had tears in their eyes. (We were) just looking around and thinking it was unbelievable,” Campau said.

Campau was among hundreds of shoppers moseying along downtown Gatlinburg’s shopping strip.

One of those shops, Cooter’s Place on Parkway, had the words, “God Bless the Firemen. Gatlinburg Strong” on its sign facing the busy street.

Shannon Faulkner, manager of Cooter’s, said both vehicle and foot traffic had been growing throughout the afternoon.

“Traffic is bad, but that’s absolutely not a bad thing,” Faulkner said.

“We’ve had a whole lot of traffic inside today and it’s a good thing. People are coming back into Gatlinburg. They’re coming back and showing support to the businesses that are here.”

Faulkner did say that there were likely some people who were “rubbernecking,” people just curious to see what remained after the fires stormed across 17,000 acres.

One man from Lenoir City who declined to give his name said he was just “sightseeing” as he stood just outside Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies.

A sales representative from Ripley’s Aquarium said Saturday’s sales had been steady, and in nearbyPigeon Forge, Dollywood’s parking lot appeared to be full.