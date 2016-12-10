Christmas Box food set to roll for families and seniors in need

More than 1,200 low-income families and seniors in Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties will be included, thanks to the generosity of the many individuals, churches, clubs and businesses who support the Christmas Box with monetary gifts as well as donations and discounts on their supplies services and volunteer labor.

The largest in the history of the nonprofit program, this year’s food boxes will include 47 nonperishable grocery items, a 10 bag of fresh potatoes, 3 pounds of fresh onions, a turkey and a ham.

In addition all the makings of a Christmas dinner and several addition family meals for more than 800 area households of three or more people, the Christmas Box will also distribute $35 grocery shopping gift certificates to more than 400 area seniors and small households of one or two people.

The total estimated cost of the food and gift certificates is $70,000 for which the Christmas Box is continuing to raise funds.

Art Powers, president of the Christmas Box board of directors said monetary contributions have come slowly this year and expressed thanks all those who have given. Powers also encouraged community members to continue to lend their support as the holiday approaches

“We want to thank all those who have participated this year thus making a wonderful food box available to families who might otherwise go hungry this Christmas,” Powers said.

"This has been a very tough fundraising year for the Christmas Box. But there is still time for our giving community to step forward with their gifts.”

Since the annual Christmas Box drive kicked off in October, the newspaper has a published a series of Sunday stories to share with our readers the challenges faced by the families the project assists. Of the eight Christmas Box families featured in the paper this year, six were working poor families, including one small business owner.

All of the more than 800 families served by the Christmas Box are residents of Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties with children included in the Johnson City Salvation Army Angel Tree program.

The long list of contributors who will help provide their Christmas meal and supplemental food to carry them through the holidays include a number of local businesses who chip in for the project annually: International Paper, the Moody Dunbar food company, Roadrunner Markets, Food City, Walmart and others who have once again given generously.

Nonprofit organizations lending their support include Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and Speedway Children’s Charities. And then there are the churches and civic and public service organizations who not only give money but literally put their backs into the Christmas Box through their volunteer labor — the Watauga Association of Baptists and its member congregations, the Elizabethton Car Club, the National Guard, the Washington County Detention Center Community Service crews and the Appalachian Fair.

The new Christmas Box website has also been warmly received by contributors whose online donations have been a true bright spot in this year’s fundraising.

To all of those who have given and those who will be adding their contributions in coming weeks and to those whose struggles for food will be made a little easier by Christmas Box, Powers sent the board’s best wishes for the season.

"The Christmas Box volunteer board of directors wishes everyone a very Merry Christmas,” Powers said.

Donations to the Johnson City Press Christmas Box are tax deductible and may be made online at jcpchristmasbox.com or by mail to P.O. Box 1387, Johnson City, TN 37605. Because the newspaper covers all the administrative cost of the distribution, including those made online, 100 percent of all donations are used to purchase food.

More information about the Christmas Box and how to help may be obtained at the website, at the Johnson City Press Christmas Box Facebook Page, or by calling Johnson City Press Operations Manager Ron Tipton at 929-3111, ext. 3302.

