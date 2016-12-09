Judge may put Johnson City back in addiction treatment center spotlight

U.S. District Court Judge Ronnie Greer is expected to decide in early January whether he will call for arguments.

“I don’t know why Johnson City has fought this so hard,” said attorney James Dunlap, who is representing the plaintiffs, including the company and several Johnson City residents. “After 1,000 people have died of overdoses, there is finally one treatment center now. But the need for opiate treatment centers is much greater than that.”

A new clinic in Gray, offering methadone through a joint effort between Mountain State Health Alliance and East Tennessee State University, received its Certificate of Need from the state and zoning for the site was approved by the City Commission a few months ago.

In 2013, Tri-Cities Holdings proposed a clinic at 4 Wesley Court in Johnson City that would incorporate methadone. An attempt was made by the company to obtain an option to lease property within the city, but the location did not meet all the requirements of the city’s zoning code as it pertains to methadone clinics. This location still would not apply.

Dunlap originally filed suit that year against the city in the U.S. District Court in Greeneville, alleging Johnson City’s zoning restrictions prevented methadone clinics from locating in the city.

Greer dismissed the suit, saying the company had not yet obtained a CON from the state, which would make a ruling merely “speculative.”

A few weeks after that ruling, the Tennessee Health Services and Development Agency denied the certificate request, and Dunlap appealed that decision before an administrative law court in Nashville.

At roughly this time, Dunlap filed a second suit against both the city and state in U.S. District Court in Middle Tennessee District, Nashville. Tri-Cities Holdings claims the THSDA and Johnson City are violating the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and the Americans with Disabilities Act by refusing addicts access to methadone.

The matter was sent back to the original venue in Greeneville in 2014, and Greer stayed the case. Dunlap appealed the stay in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit Court, which later affirmed the stay.

Meanwhile, Dunlap had his privileges to practice before the administrative court revoked.

“He has been appealing through the courts, and he tried to take it to the (Tennessee) Supreme Court,” said attorney Erick Herrin, who represents Johnson City. “The last order from Greer was ‘don’t come back until you have a CON.’ That’s now impossible. Earlier this year, Tri-Cities Holdings voluntarily dismissed its pursuit of a CON.”

A Tennessee Court of Appeals ruled in 2015 the attorney’s privileges were properly revoked. In February 2016, the Tennessee Supreme Court expressed it would no longer entertain any appeal to reinstate his privileges with the administrative court.

“It’s certainly involved,” Dunlap said of the revocation. “I would just say it really does not have anything to do with what my clients are trying to accomplish.”

Dunlap also referred to the well-being of his clients when asked why he is continuing through the legal system without a CON.

In 2015, city commissioners approved updated zoning codes that loosened restrictions on the physical requirements for methadone clinics. Commissioners approved an ordinance that amended the description of a medical services district — the only allowable location for the clinics.

Email Gary Gray at ggray@johnsoncitypress.com. Like Gary B. Gray on Facebook at www.facebook.com/garybgrayjcp. Follow him on Twitter @ggrayjcpress.