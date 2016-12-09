Good Samaritan Ministries packing up Christmas for more than 1,120 area children, teens and seniors

As of Thursday afternoon, the ministry had received sponsorships for all but 350 individuals on its shopping list and will be at The Mall at Johnson City tonight and Saturday night with an opportunity for others to join in the giving spirit of the holiday.

For those who wish to help shop, Good Samaritan will have a table set up inside the mall from 5 to 7 each night with individual shopping tags with a short gift list for every child, teen or senior not yet sponsored. Programs Assistant Kimberly Lawson said the event is designed so that those who wish can take the shopping tags, fill the wish lists and return the gifts to the Good Samaritan table all in one night.

Gifts to meet the needs of everyone registered for Good Samaritan’s Christmas outreach and for about 200 more on its waiting list will continue to be accepted through Dec. 13 and the gift distribution will begin Dec. 20.

With a total of 750 households and an estimated 3,500 people signed up to receive food boxes, prepared holiday meals and gifts from the ministry’s volunteers will be needed at the ministry through the week before Christmas.

Volunteer Coordinator Felicia Adkins encouraged those who would like to volunteer to call the ministry at 423-928-1958 to chose a volunteer shift that fits their schedule.

“It’s a blessing to see the community helping the community,” Good Samaritan Executive Director Aaron Murphy said. “We are extremely excited to have the community’s support at this time of year.

“We’ve seen businesses owners, teachers, lawyers, doctors and working-class citizens, including (Good Samaritan) clients come in to volunteer to help.”

The ministries Christmas helpers also include volunteer shoppers and shopping sponsors who have so far provide an outfit of clothing, a coat, socks and underwear, a package of personal care items and a toy for 220 of 320 children included in the outreach gifts.

And for all but 200 of 804 teens and seniors on the ministry’s list, the donations have provided hats, gloves, toiletries, age-appropriate gifts and a blanket for every senior, and an outfit of clothing, toiletries, a set of headphones and-age appropriate gift for every teen.

The ministry’s suggested gift sponsorship for children and teens is $100 and $75 for seniors. Holiday food sponsorships for a large holiday food box with a Christmas ham for a family or a prepared holiday meal for a senior or disabled adult is $35.

Donations to the ministry earmarked of a Christmas child, teen or senior or for holiday food may be made online at at goodsamjc.org or by mail to P.O. Box 2441, Johnson City, TN 37605.

If there is a need or a project in your neighborhood the Good Neighbor column can assist with, contact Sue Guinn Legg at 423-722-0538 or P.O. Box 1717, Johnson City, TN 37605.

