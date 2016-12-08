Downtown merchants open late for Holiday Stroll

Adding some extra incentive for shopping local, participating shops treated their customers to snacks and beverages, discounts, exclusive gifts, samplings and hands-on demonstrations and opportunities to make out their Christmas wish lists or to fill a gift wish for a loved one.

Dianna Cantler with Washington County Economic Development Council said the event was designed to bring more people downtown to shop local for Christmas

The participating shops included The Fouled Anchor shop at 207 E. Main St., where snacks and cider were available along with 10 percent discount on everything in the store.

Reclaimed Inspired Goods at 414 South Roan Street held its annual “Wine and Wish List” holiday open house in conjunction with the stroll.

The Edisonian Brew Shop at 236 E. Main Street gave its guest a hands-on brewing demonstration.

The Downtown Yoga Center at 122 Spring Street was offering snacks and also taking donations for the Gatlinburg fire victims.

Also open late for the stroll were Artisans’ Village, located in the King building at 300 E. Main; Holidays, the year-round Christmas shop at 308 E. Main, Overmountain Outdoors at 142 W. Market Street and Bernina In Stitches at 408 S. Roan.

And to top off the night, The Property Experts at 207 N. Boone Strett held their sixth annual Christmas Party during the stroll.

Email Sue Guinn Legg at slegg@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow her on Twitter @sueleggjcpress. Like her on Facebook at facebook.com/sueleggjcpress.