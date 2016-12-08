City property taxes due by Jan 3; revenues on the rise

Revenues also are increasing, thanks in large part to last year’s property tax increase.

Finance Director Janet Jennings said $28.2 million in property tax revenue was collected through June 30, 2014, for taxes billed in October, 2013 (tax year 2013). In fiscal 2015 (tax year 2014) the city collected $28.7 million, or $500,000 more than the prior year.

In late June 2015, the City Commission approved a 25-cent property tax increase, raising the rate to $1.87 per $100 assessed value. And in 2016 (tax year 2015) the city brought in $33.7 million, a $5 million increase, or 17.4 percent.

“This is what we collected through June 30, 2016, for taxes billed in October 2015, and it includes the 25 cent tax rate increase and some growth in assessments,” Jennings said. “Of the $5 million difference, approximately $4.4 million of this came from the 25-cent tax rate increase; the remaining $600,000 came from growth in property values.

“For fiscal year 2017, tax year 2016, we will not have a good number on collections until next June. However, our billing was $750,000 higher than last year. If the collection rate as of June 30th holds at 98-percent consistent with last year, we should collect $735,000 of that increase by June 30th.”

A healthy portion of the the new revenue already has and will continue to go toward road and street repair, and a number of projects either have been completed, are underway or are scheduled.

Though the traditional deadline to make payments is Dec. 31, the city’s holiday schedule and weekend closures will push that back a few days.

“Mailed payments will be accepted if they are postmarked by Jan. 3,” Jennings said. “We won’t be open Dec. 31 or Jan. 1 because it’s a Saturday and Sunday. The city’s holiday for New Year’s Day will be Jan. 2. Since the dates fall like that, you can either come down to city hall or have the payment postmarked by Jan. 3. There will be no penalty.”

However, penalty and interest will begin to accrue on Jan. 4, and that is likely the reason the city’s parking lot has been so active lately. Notices for 2016 went out in later October.

“Every time we do a notice, there’s an influx,” Jennings said. “And as it gets nearer the end of December, the more solid (the number of people) will be.”

The city is not responsible for remittance errors made by banks, mortgage companies or taxpayers and therefore cannot waive penalties and interest resulting from such errors.

“An example of that is when taxes are being paid into an escrow account,” she said. “A bank may make a mistake. And when that happens, it is not the city’s fault.”

Johnson City has different property tax rates within corporate limits inside three counties.

The current Johnson City Property tax rates are: Washington County, $1.87 per $100 of assessed value; Sullivan County, $1.89 and Carter County, $1.83, respectively. The combined rate for property owners in both Washington County and Johnson City is $4.25.

State law allows county trustees to begin collecting property taxes as early as July 11, as long as rates have been approved. Johnson City passed its fiscal 2017 budget June 23. But its tax rate fluctuated because Carter County underwent a reappraisal this year, which meant it took the state a bit longer to equalize the rates. Jennings said the state equalized tax rates did not arrive in her office until mid-August.

Johnson Citians owning property in Washington County who are over 65 and make less than $28,700 a year can apply for reductions through the county’s Trustee’s Office. Veterans of any age who are 100 percent disabled and make less than $60,000 a year also can apply.

Trustee Monty Treadway said those over 65 — if they qualify — were eligible last year for a $123 reduction from the county and a matching $123 from the state.

To apply, you must go to the Washington County Trustee’s Office at 100 E. Main St., Jonesborough (Courthouse). For information, call 753-1601.

Johnson City property taxes can be paid at the Municipal and Safety Building, 601 E. Main St., Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. or may be mailed to the City of Johnson City, PO Box 2227, Johnson City, TN 37605.

Payments made online at www.johnsoncitytn.org or by phone (877-768-5048) will incur a fee. The tax bill number and credit or debit card number will be required for online and phone payments.

Email Gary Gray at ggray@johnsoncitypress.com. Like Gary B. Gray on Facebook at www.facebook.com/garybgrayjcp. Follow him on Twitter @ggrayjcpress.