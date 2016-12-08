Board members eye smaller school, but back full plan

Architect Tony Street urged board members that a decision was needed by the conclusion of the meeting to go forward with design and the bidding process. Street presented some money-saving options, which totaled could shave more than $2 million off the total cost to construct the building.

The maximum number of cuts would include deleting the auxiliary gymnasium, saving about $400,000; one of the two softball and baseball fields (leaving one of each), saving about $500,000; and eight classrooms, totaling $780,000 in savings, from the plans. The eight-classroom reduction would cut two classrooms off the end of each wing, but Street advised that the board could reduce up to eight classrooms by two-classroom increments, saving about $195,000 per two classrooms removed from planning.

Board members toyed with the idea of removing some classrooms from the plans — until Street said that it would cost about 40 percent more to add them on later than it would to include them in the original development plans.

And while the 1,100-student school is estimated to house 800 students at first, some board members were nervous about cutting back room for growth.

“Based on what I’m hearing, it sounds like it’s going to be hard to delete any classrooms,” Street said after discussion.

Working around the idea that it would be easier and cheaper to make cuts going forward than to add on later, Clarence Mabe made a motion to accept the proposal with all the amenities for right now. Other board members agreed that they would make needed cuts as the process goes forward and passed the design considerations in a unanimous vote, but some board members were a little hesitant on passing the unaltered changes.

“I feel like we need to not build it so big,” board member Keith Ervin said. “We’re leaving a school that’s got a baseball field and a softball field, we don’t have an auxiliary gym. This is a K-8, I don’t even have an auxiliary gym at Crockett and I need one there worse than I do anywhere.”

”We still have an option to cut off of that anyway,” board member David Hammonds reasoned before the vote. “I mean, this isn’t the final cut.”

