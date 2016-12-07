Angel Tree 1,550 children short of goal as distribution nears

The number included an estimated 150 children who had not yet been adopted from the trees and another 1,400 children whose names were selected from the trees by area shoppers who have not returned their gifts.

With gifts for approximately two-thirds of the 2,280 children included in the project still outstanding, Capt. Laura Cox said the Salvation Army will begin shopping for the “forgotten angels” Saturday night after the last of the gifts turned in by Friday’s deadline are processed.

On Wednesday, the Salvation Army had enough new clothing and toys to fill gift boxes for about 50 children, and the Carter County Car Club was out shopping for 40 children.

According to Cox, the greatest unmet need is in Carter County, where approximately 80 percent of Angel Tree children’s gifts are still outstanding.

While the numbers are expected to improve over the next two days, they compare to only 300 children in the three-county area whose gifts were not returned to the Salvation Army last Christmas.

At this point, Cox said, the greatest help will be for everyone who adopted an Angel Tree child to bring their gifts to the trees where they were adopted or to the Salvation Army office at 204 W. Walnut St. by 4 p.m. Friday.

Donations of new clothing and toys for children from birth to age 12 and monetary donations to help the Salvation Army shop for the “forgotten angels” will also be needed in great number.

For those who would like to help, Cox said the most-needed items are clothing, coats and shoes of all sizes, but particularly for older children in extra large sizes, as well as gifts for older children such as board games, sports items, scooters, beauty and hair care products and accessories such as makeup and curling and flat irons.

Ideally, the Salvation Army likes to spend $75 on each child, including $50 for clothing and $25 for toys.

Those who would like to shop for or sponsor an Angel Tree child or a group of children can call the Salvation Army at 926-2101 for assistance.

Monetary donations to the Salvation Army earmarked for the Angel Tree may be made by mail to the Johnson City Salvation Army, 204 W. Walnut St., Johnson City, TN, 37604.

