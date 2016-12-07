Washington County seeks financial route for rural water lines

County Commissioner and Public Works Committee Chair Bryan Davenport petitioned Budget Committee members to act immediately to deliver water to these areas by entering into agreements with the municipalities.

Instead, County Mayor Dan Eldridge suggested the matter be deferred for 60 to 90 days so a survey can be conducted to see how many households qualify as low- to middle-income. If at least 51 percent qualify, these areas may be the first among others to tap into water lines at no cost under a federal Community Development Block Grant.

Budget Committee members voted unanimously to do so, with the caveat the survey cost no more than $10,000, and that these areas be the first to receive water lines should they qualify.

The areas include sections of Hunt Road, Kingsport; Ford Creek Road, Johnson City; Sliger and Thornburg Hills roads, Jonesborough. Roughly 60 existing households are at these sites.

“We’re not purchasing water taps, we’re entering into an agreement to provide water to these areas,” Davenport said. “It doesn’t mean all will tap into it. I voted for the (40-cent) property tax increase, and I did so with things like this in mind — things we can do for our citizens.

“The cities say they will not be able to recoup their costs if they paid for it. There have been questions about whether these three areas (projects) are commanding the greatest attention. Well, it depends on who you talk to in the rural communities. I know the smaller projects are not a ‘needle mover,’ but I really don’t want to wait.”

Currently there are 230 miles of county roads with no water lines.

Eldridge reminded members that the overall need within the county is large, but a comprehensive plan needs to be in place first. That is a large factor in garnering grant money, he said.

He also said if the county starts approving spot projects that do not involve low- to middle-income households, it could be forced to supply water countywide regardless of income.

“I support what we’re doing here (the projects), but I think we need to be very deliberate,” Eldridge said. “The low- to middle-income model is a big deviation from how we’ve done it. We are working with a consultant right now to look at the undeveloped areas of Washington County and to develop criteria for this. Proposals for a feasibility study are expected soon. These projects could be the first of many.”

Eldridge also said he had been in contact with U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander about the issue. Alexander is the Senate Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development chair.

“In this case, I think Bryan (Davenport) is absolutely right,” said Budget Committee member Todd Hensley. “That being said, I don’t want us to potentially be cut off from stimulus money. I want to at least begin with these projects. We can then look at the strategic plan.”

The Budget Committee also approved amending a resolution passed by the County Commission on July 25. The resolution authorized a $600,000 grant to the county’s Industrial Development Board to help — along with Johnson City’s $600,000 incentive — Mullican Flooring purchase property for expansion and a new production line.

The amendment authorized the Johnson City Industrial Development Board to implement and administer the payment in lieu of taxes plan.

“When the county originally passed it, they approved the county IDB to handle it,” said City Manager Pete Peterson. “When the city passed the resolution, the city IDB was identified as the body to handle it. Everyone is in agreement with this as far as I know. It is basically a housekeeping matter to get both resolutions designating the city IDB.”

Budget Committee members also approved a resolution identifying Burleson Construction as construction manager on a coming project to reroof the Washington County Detention Center. The approximate cost is $161,000, which includes getting through the design phase with Ken Ross Architects.

“We’ve had a lot of leaks,” said Willie Shrewsbury, the county’s purchasing agent. “We called in Burleson and found the whole roof is in need of repair. We’ve been dealing with this for several years now.”

Shrewsbury said bids have not been let, and he hopes construction will begin this coming spring.

All resolutions must first be reviewed and passed by the full County Commission.

