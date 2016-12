Hosted by the Unicoi History Group, the celebration will include a candy cane hunt, music, light refreshments and a visit from Santa Claus.

Festivities will begin at 4 p.m. and end at 7. Admission is free and everyone is invited.

More information about the event, including a detailed schedule of activities can be found on the town of Unicoi Facebook page or may be obtained by calling 423-735-0317.